It's not just the money...The allure of the silver fox

THE minute someone sees a younger woman with an older guy, two things, one more than the other, usually come to mind — she is either a gold digger or she has daddy issues. And while in some instances there is truth to this claim, there are several reasons why women say that they are drawn to men who qualify, or are close to qualifying for senior citizen privileges.

They share their reasons below:

FOR SECURITY

Tamar, 23, call centre rep:

I feel a sense of security; he wants to take care of me. He will buy me nice things and takes me nice places like every other man would, but he offers more. He wants me to better myself. He told me not to quit my job because it is my claim to independence and he still takes care of my bills so that I can save my money. Right now he has told me to sit and write my business plan and he has been looking over it.

Annmarie, 31:

From I was about 16 I realised that I wasn't interested in boys my age or even men in their 20s. I looked at my friends' dads, studied the way that they operate and so on, and I was sold. As I grew older I realised that what it was — I saw that they were so responsible, they seemed controlled, and they had things figured out, and so I feel more secure in that type of relationship.

Tina, 27, bank teller:

Men this age usually have their lives together.

FOR THE MONEY

Tasrine, 26, unemployed:

Why else, but for the money? Yes, they are nice and so on, but they already made their money and are not afraid to spend it on me. Young boys are stingy and would rather party and buy top-shelf liquor. Older men will invest the money in you.

Debbie, 24, business owner:

My hair and accessories store is all thanks to my sugar daddy. I have been with this man for three years and he isn't even my right-out man. He knows and he still gives me everything. Sometimes I don't even know why I am with my boyfriend when a lot of the time I have to maintain him. Right now I am thinking to just be with my sugar daddy full-time because I love him and I think he is a better fit for me.

THEY'RE MATURE

Anna Kay, 30, nurse:

Older men are sure of themselves — they are confident, less likely to be insecure or jealous, and they seem to know what they want. I can't bother with the hot and cold behaviour from men my age. They want to mess around and give you excuses, but you are less likely to see older men doing this. I guess they have been there and done that and I am happy I get to take the short cut to a good man.

Timone, 29, teacher:

After two failed relationships, one involving an engagement, I told myself never again. I don't regret it — older men have it figured out and I am tired of starting over. My guy has been able to help me to make strides, he appreciates me, he respects me, values me, and is generally there doing things with me rather than with friends, and is just everything I want in a man.

THEY LISTEN

Michelle, 32, executive secretary:

It was like a miracle — finding a man who listens to me. He listens, acts on things that I say without me having to spell things out, is an effective communicator, and we can talk about anything. He has a wealth of knowledge so we can talk for hours and he gives the best advice and guidance. I see things going places with us.

THEY HAVE EXPERIENCE

Simone, 31, loan officer:

They are romantic — they are not afraid to go all out to satisfy their women. Young boys demand much but are unwilling to return favours or make an effort to make the experience more enjoyable.

Kimberley, 27, masseuse:

The sex appeal of older men is something I love. They also have the best colognes, which make them irresistible. Since they have been around the block and have their fair share of experiences, I think that they make better lovers. They are also more creative and better at intimacy.