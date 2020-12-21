It's time for that well woman visit

AS we draw closer to the end of the year, many of us are already making plans to live healthier lives next year and take better care of our bodies. But while new year resolutions are great, it is also very important to know how you did this year, so that you can plan accordingly for the new year.

While the frequency of certain health screenings will vary depending on factors such as your age, fitness level, genetic predisposition and goals, there are some tests that are recommended for all women to do at least once per year, to ensure that you are doing well. Consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist Dr Jordan Hardie provides us with a list, but it's up to you to check it twice and see if you've been naughty or nice this year. But don't worry, it's not too late to schedule an appointment and check your health before the end of the year.

Pelvic exam and Pap smear

Your gynaecologist should not only see you when you have a urinary tract infection or are pregnant. It is recommended that women, especially during our reproductive years when most issues are likely to present, have a pelvic exam done just to make sure everything is going well. A Pap smear is usually done at this visit, and cells from your cervix are collected and tested for abnormalities that could indicate or lead to cervical cancer.

Breast exams

Early detection of breast cancer is key, and although mammograms are not routinely done for women under 40, it is still important to check your breasts regularly for abnormalities, whether on your own or with the help of your doctor. Annual mammograms are recommended for women over 40, and those with a family history, or suspicions of breast cancer.

STD checks

While Dr Hardie noted that they are not routinely requested by doctors annually, he said he highly recommends his patients get screened for sexually transmitted diseases at least once per year, regardless of whether they have changed sexual partners. He notes that HIV, gonorrhoea and chlamydia are the main ones that need to be screened for, as they are often asymptomatic in women, but can lead to long-term health issues if left untreated.

Complete blood count

Dr Hardie notes that a complete blood count is vital for women to do, in order to detect and monitor conditions such as anaemia, leukaemia and other disorders that affect the amount of each type of cell that is present in your blood. This is typically recommended annually, unless there is cause for concern, in which case you might need more frequent testing.

Kidney function

There is a set of tests that is usually performed to check your urea, electrolytes, and creatinine levels, in order to see whether your kidneys are functioning optimally, Dr Hardie points out. If you suffer from a chronic illness such as diabetes or hypertension, your doctor might request that you do these tests more regularly.

Blood sugar and cholesterol tests

Fasting blood glucose and HbA1C tests are recommended at least once per year to assess your blood sugar levels, while cholesterol and triglycerides are checked to see the fat levels. These tests, Dr Hardie said, are necessary to monitor your heart health, as you are more likely to develop heart disease if you suffer from illnesses such as diabetes.

Dental cleaning and exam

Dentists recommend that you have a professional cleaning done at least twice per year. They will simultaneously examine your mouth for caries, cavities, gum disease, and any other issues that will require further attention, and make recommendations as necessary.

A full physical exam

Annual physicals with your general practitioner are essential, even if you feel fine. During this exam, your doctor will observe, feel, and use a stethoscope to listen to various parts of your body to spot anything that might be amiss. You can expect that your height, weight, pulse, blood pressure and other vitals will be checked at this exam, and you will have an opportunity to talk about any concerns you have about your body.