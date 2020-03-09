IWD round-up: Finding that balance

THIS year's International Women's Day (IWD) theme was #EachforEqual, and we asked a few women what the day meant to them.

Mischa McLeod Hines

Assistant Vice-President – Capital Markets

Sagicor Investments

1. What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I would have to say despite any work or school accomplishments, finding family balance might be my greatest achievement. I have a demanding job that often takes me away from home and calls for many late nights, early mornings and weekends. But I stay very active in my children's lives (a swim mom and football mom), and other aspects of life (wife, daughter, sister and friend) and all without going crazy. I think this is a heck of an accomplishment. It is challenging at times to coordinate all the activities, but I have an awesome support system!

2. What do you want your legacy to be?

The woman who did it all! Seriously though, I'm not sure. I don't necessarily think in those terms. I have personal and professional goals I've set, and I work towards them. They're hurdles to climb, victories to celebrate and tears to shed but most times I don't see it as anything different than what so many other women do every day. I guess I would like it to be that I succeeded in a male dominated world while being a phenomenal woman. I am not sure how far along I am on that stride, but I and so many other women out there keep on moving forward despite the challenges we face.

3. What does IWD mean to you?

As women we play so many different roles in society. We are mothers, breadwinners, leaders, wives etc, all while as a group being discriminated against. In many cases we're paid differently than our male counterparts for doing the exact same job. It's great to be acknowledged for our accomplishments, achievements and struggles while celebrating the tremendous strides we have made while having much further to go.

Maureen Banton

Junior Group Insurance Administrator

Sagicor Life Jamaica

1.What does the observance of International Women's Day mean to you?

The observance of International Women's Day is important to me as it represents a day of celebration for all the tremendous strides women have made. It also serves as a reminder of how far we have come as women and how our roles have evolved in society. The day also provides another platform to recognise and extend honour to those women in the past and those who continue to advocate for the equality of women; while cognisant of the fact that there is still much more work to be done in the movement to equality.

2.This year's IWD theme is #EachforEqual. H ow do you define equality?

A world free of stereotypes, biases or ingrained gender roles. An understanding that everyone has a role to play.

3. In what ways do you help to contribute to gender equality?

I do my best to impart to everyone I interact with, especially the younger generation, that no gender is superior to the other and that it is important to appreciate everyone, as we all have a part to play in contributing to a harmonious and a healthy society.

Claudette Ramdanie

Branch Manager

Sagicor Bank, Hope Road Branch

1. What does the observance of IWD mean to you?

Unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action. It is important to me as this is a global day aim to eliminate discrimination against women and to help them gain full and equal participation in national and global development. It is also a day to celebrate the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women globally.

2. What do you consider your greatest achievement to be?

Personal: Being bestowed with a National Award from the Government of Jamaica in 2018 – I was privileged to have received the Badge of Honour for meritorious service in the public service, having served on Government boards and being a justice of the peace in addition to working in the banking sector for over 30 years. I share this honour with the many Jamaican women who have made a tremendous contribution to nation-building and may not receive this recognition.

Professional: My focus is always on the development of people, in the words of John Maxwell, “Help people win”. As a leader I make it a habit to put people on top. My aim is to bring the scripture to life from Philippians: 2:4, Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.

I feel a sense of accomplishment when I see team members whom I have mentored blossomed to become exceptional leaders in their field.

3.What do you want your legacy to be?

Legacy is not your name but your deeds. Being a justice of the peace, I look at principles and what is right; I want my legacy to be the woman who advocates for equal and respectful treatment of all people, by setting the life examples for others to follow and to be remembered as someone who empowers others to be successful.