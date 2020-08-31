Jamaican on front lines of US Navy coronavirus fight

SHAHINIE Gillette, a native of Kingston, is playing a critical role in the US Navy's efforts to maintain a healthy and ready fighting force in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a hospital corpsman working at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Gillette's skills are vital to maintaining the health of the sailors in the San Diego area, and by extension, the readiness of the Navy's operational ships and submarines on which they serve.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought an invisible enemy to our shores and changed the way we operate as a Navy,” said Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations. “The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher. We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority.”

Gillette is a 2019 Queensborough Community College graduate. According to Gillette, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Kingston.

“Growing up, I've learned the importance of adapting and facing challenges directly,” Gillette said. “With the introduction COVID and the treatment and prevention measure that the Navy has implemented, this has allowed me to use the values I learned in my hometown in order to work effectively.”

US Navy Medicine is the most decorated career field in the Navy. Navy hospital corpsmen have earned 22 medals of honour, 179 Navy crosses, 959 silver stars and more than 1,600 bronze stars. Twenty ships have been named in honour of corpsmen.

In its century of service, the US Navy Hospital Corps has supported millions of sailors and marines in wartime and peace around the world. As the years have progressed, technological innovations are transforming medical training for the next generation of hospital corpsmen, according to Navy officials.

“I am honoured to be a hospital corpsman not only because of our distinguished history, but also because I am given the opportunity to truly serve and care,” Gillette said. “I take great pride in being a part of a naval tradition that sets standards and exceeds them for greater success.”

As a member of the US Navy, Gillette, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition that dates back centuries. Their efforts, especially during this time of challenge brought on by the coronavirus, will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who provide the Navy the nation needs.

“I am pleased to be serving in the Navy at this time, although there may be challenges that arise while dealing with a global pandemic, I am confident that the Navy will continue to provide others with the care needed,” Gillette added. “I'll continue to do my best while serving, so that my actions can reflect qualities that will make my family proud.”