Janna Patel - The best of both worlds

WHY choose one career when you can have two? Janna Patel has found a way to have the best of both worlds by mixing her motivations as an attorney-at-law, as well as a disc jock and media practitioner. Known to some as Zip 103 FM's ZJ Venus, to others as counsel Patel, and to one lucky little guy as 'mama', she wouldn't have it any other way.

It all began with her undeniable love for music, which her parents spotted from she was a toddler. “I started piano lessons when I was three years old and continued to do so through the years. My parents saw that I had an interest in music, and they nurtured that love. I learned to play the violin as well,” she shared with All Woman.

She realised she had an interest in law while she was attending Immaculate Conception High School, and selected her sixth form subjects with a legal career in mind. But as the older of veteran broadcaster Tony Patel's two children, Janna reckons that media was just in her blood.

“When I started university I was actually a history major, but soon I switched to the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC), so I ended up with a double major in history and media and communication,” she shared.

But even while she was nurturing this innate passion of hers, and had even secured a job as one of the first employees at ZIP FM while studying at CARIMAC, Patel still did not want to give up on law. “So I went straight to law school,” she said simply.

Patel moved to Barbados to read for her bachelor of laws, which she earned in two years, then returned to the Norman Manley Law School for another two years, and was called to the bar in 2008.

“My aim at the time was to get some experience as a lawyer, so I went full time at a law firm straight out of law school, and I've been a full-time lawyer ever since,” she reflected.

After spending some time with that private firm, she moved into the public bar and has worked with various government agencies and bodies, including the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, the legal services unit, the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, the Attorney General's Chambers, and most recently, the Cannabis Licensing Authority.

During all of this, too, Patel has kept the job that she has held since 2002 as one of ZIP FM's flagship radio personalities.

“I stayed in media because I enjoy it,” she said radiantly. “A lot of people assumed that I would have stopped when I was called to the bar, but I love it. It's a fun job. I am grateful and thankful for the experience and it feels like broadcasting is just in my blood. I'm grateful that my station is very accommodating in allowing me to work at times that can facilitate me pursuing my other passion.”

But having both jobs means she has to do twice the work, and though her alter ego Venus takes over when she is on the radio, she is still just one person.

“I've had to sacrifice a lot because I work a lot,” she admitted. “Law is very demanding, and I do need to prepare before I go to ZIP too, so the downtime I have is very limited. It has required a lot of time and dedication. Thankfully, I have a lot of support and understanding from my family and friends.”

Patel is encouraged by the feedback she receives from her listeners, who often share that they are motivated by the music she plays, and look forward to her show. She also enjoys the challenges that law provides for her mind, and the satisfaction that she feels when she helps in the successful resolution of legal matters.

For the last four months, however, Patel has been wrapping her mind around yet another stimulating challenge — motherhood.

“I'm still learning. I've adjusted my schedule to be able to spend more time with him,” she said of her son, Jude, who was born in June. “So far, I feel mainly concern for his health and safety so far, and wanting to be able to protect him all throughout his life.”

This protective instinct is partly rooted in the fact that her only sibling, Javan Patel, has been missing at sea since January 2017.

“It has influenced all of our lives as a family,” she shared. “It was him and my uncle, along with two other men, who were returning from The Bahamas but never made it home…”

While her brother's disappearance affects her deeply, it also serves as a reminder for her to cherish those who are present in her life. This means making time in her schedule to spend quality time with Jude, his father, her parents, and other relatives and close friends. She is also planning to embark on a special project with her father.

“I want to take both my careers to another level,” she said excitedly. “I'm looking to establish a business with my dad to capitalise on his 50-plus years, as well as my 18 years in media. We can combine our skills to provide services within the industry, as well as help others to develop their own communication skills.”

As she looks forward to the future, she is happy with how far she has come.

“There are lessons that have been learnt, and there are things that could have been done differently,” she conceded. “But I'm grateful for the opportunities that have come my way, and I'm thankful for the journey. I did what I could with what I've been given, and always I try my best.”