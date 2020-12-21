Jingle bells, single bells

MANY people will be spending Christmas with their spouses and children this year, as they do every year. Though the celebrations might be turned down a notch, all things considered, they can count on the warmth and love of their spouses and kids to make the holidays fantastically festive.

But some other people don't want a lot for Christmas; there is just one thing they need. They don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree. They just want someone to call their own, more than you could ever know. But will their wish come true?

All these single folks want for Christmas is…

Jevaughn, 29, service technician:

A girlfriend would be nice, but at the same time, a lot of men have girlfriends and wives and such, and dem stress out right now a wonder where the Christmas money a come from. So I don't grudge them. I just want 2020 to be over with. I'll stay home and try for next Christmas.

Alex, 29, doctor:

No plans over here but to just work, work, work, sleep and repeat. If I'm lucky, my mom will bring me Christmas dinner.

Andrea, 25, writer:

I am mainly working from home, so I plan to go visit my parents in the country for the Christmas weekend. Otherwise, I'll be here with my ice cream, my toys, my broken heart and my Netflix as usual for the rest of the season, just dreaming of a 6'2 Santa in my warm fireplace.

Kishana, 27, customer service agent:

I don't have any plans, other than to enjoy my own company and wrap up in my bed comfortably, knowing that nobody is stressing me out or cheating on me. What is important is that we have life and health.

Mo, 30, marketer:

I plan to watch cheesy Christmas romance comedies all Christmas, and dress up my dog and take cute pics. I might go to visit my mom, or she might come to visit me, but I'm a bit sceptical because she is diabetic, so maybe not.

Kevin, 31, taxi operator:

I would want a girl for the holidays yes, because the breeze a blow cold. I plan to start looking for one on Boxing Day, but not a day before, because I can't buy any Christmas presents this year. I am not Santa.

Sophie, 37, unemployed:

I don't have any plans for this year, but it's not because I'm single. This will be my third Christmas single, and usually I find somebody to spend it with or something fun to do. This year it just doesn't feel right.

Kenniston, 40, businessman:

I don't know yet. I haven't given it much thought. But I'm sure I can find a single woman, or a daring one, to make my Christmas merry.

— CANDIECE KNIGHT