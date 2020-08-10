Jodian Williams-Campbell - Determined to win

JODIAN Williams-Campbell's story spans so many different examples of defying the odds that anyone privy to the details and looking on at her would say, “There is a strong and remarkable woman who is determined to win!”

Winning at life holds a deep and profound meaning to her, because that very life she values so dearly was almost snuffed out when she was merely nine years old. Williams-Campbell and her two younger sisters were left at home under the supervision of their stepfather. A lit candle, an absent stepfather, and raging fire remain etched in her mind as she still battles with the memory of fighting the vicious flames and learning later that her two sisters died in the inferno.

Despite this painful ordeal, Williams-Campbell remains thankful that her life was spared, that she still has four other sisters, and that her mother is alive.

“Our family has been through so much; especially my mother. I am the glue that is holding them together. I am completely responsible for my daughter, three of my sisters, as well as my mother. That is why I will forever be thankful to Beaches Negril. They took me out of a situation where I had zero independence. They trained me, helped me to grow, and now I am where I am because they gave me a chance,” she said.

“If I was not completely sold on the impact tourism had on my life and the lives of so many persons back then, I am now,” she shared.

After a complete lockdown of the sector for nearly three months, Williams-Campbell learnt how many people depended on tourism for their survival, and she experienced first-hand how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic was on life. It was a double whammy for her as her husband is also a hotel employee. Even though she is apprehensive about adjusting to the new normal, she is also thankful to be back on the job.

“I am convinced that guest and team members' health and safety is top priority for Beaches Negril. Our protocol guide and constant training to safeguard us and the guests we serve have really helped to put my mind at ease,” she said.

The 28-year-old wife and mother of one, who proudly calls herself a tourism ambassador, did not even have a career in hospitality on the radar some years ago. She in fact completed certifications in cosmetology after high school and had dreams of being a beauty therapist and hairdresser.

Out of a job and having to rely solely on someone to provide for her, Williams-Campbell decided that wasn't the life she envisioned for herself and she joined the hospitality training programme at Beaches Negril.

From then on Williams-Campbell has been unstoppable. Guests love her, the team members respect her and she grew tremendously. She now supervises a team of 30 bartenders, was recently named the resort's Diamond Team Member of the Year, and continues to improve on her leadership skills.

“My love for bartending runs deep. I enjoy what I do, I love to serve people, and I especially love the peace of mind that comes with being able to provide for my family. My career has paved the way for me to do all that I love, and I am profoundly grateful,” she shared.