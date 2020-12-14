Kingston Wharves' Clover Moodie selected for IWF fellowship

GROUP Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Kingston Wharves Limited Clover Moodie has achieved the distinction of being one of two Jamaican women, and only one of three from the Caribbean, selected to participate in the International Women's Forum's (IWF) 27th Annual Class of Fellows Programme for 2020-2021.

The IWF is a membership organisation founded in 1974, which seeks to accelerate the professional advancement of women by honing their leadership skills through mentorship, networking, high-quality training and exposure, among other measures. It currently comprises some 7,000 “diverse and accomplished members drawn from 33 nations, who are leaders in a range of fields”.

A cohort of 28 high-achieving women leaders from 14 countries are participating in the prestigious programme.

“I am elated. I see this as a major opportunity and an accomplishment. It is an honour to have been selected to participate in a programme that not many people get the chance to apply for, much less to be selected to represent their country,” Moodie noted.

Moodie has been CFO for Kingston Wharves for the past seven years where she is integrally involved in the strategic direction of the organisation, with specific responsibility for the financial performance, customer operations and information technology.

The 12-month IWF fellows programme will see her attending executive leadership programmes at Harvard Business School and the INSEAD Business School in France. Other components of the programme include an element of mentoring, with each person assigned a mentor for the duration of the course; two international conferences; and development of a legacy project.

Even though she is part of the IWF women's programme, Moodie attributes her success to both men and women who mentored her over the years. Her career went through PricewaterhouseCoopers, GraceKennedy, where she spent a significant amount of time, and later Chukka Adventures and then Kingston Wharves.

“I think of the many mentors I had in each of these organisations; it was their willingness to share their wealth of experience that helped to shape me as a young professional,” she said.

She intends to use the experience garnered in the IWF programme to enrich her current role, and in her work with a number of boards. However, she also sees the programme as a springboard to future career exploits.

“I am looking forward to what I will learn and the new experiences I will garner from this fellowship. The programme will afford me the opportunity to work along with a mentor who will help to advance my career, strengthen my leadership skills, and help me to build a legacy that will endure long after I leave the corporate world,” Moodie said.