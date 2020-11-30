Ladies in wealth
Investment professionals at Victoria Mutual Wealth Management are celebrating the opening of the new Premium Wealth Management services centre, located on Knutsford Boulevard, which is poised to provide expert financial management services to the organisation's premium clients.
Enjoying the moment are (l-r) Sales Manager Tamara Waul Douglas, Wealth Advisor Tudie Nanco, and Premium Wealth Officer Jodie-Ann Bennett.
