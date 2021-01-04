Leave that deadbeat behind for 2021
OK, we are now four days into the new year and if you haven't done so already, then you are already late in assessing your relationship status and seeing if it is something you still want to hang onto this year.
Think of the stress and the arguments, the fuss and the headaches, as you tried to hang onto something that just isn't working. No amount of compromising or understanding has resulted in your partner changing or trying to meet you halfway, or even giving up their uncaring habits.
We won't lie to you; a lot of people hang onto a failing and sometimes toxic relationship because they wrongfully think half a loaf is better than none at all. But think about it, something that gives you no joy is not even any part of a loaf!
Holding onto a relationship that isn't working also blocks the path of the person who could really be your soulmate. So, hey let's see if you really want to cling to this union.
Somewhere deep within your gut you already sense that the relationship is not working out. No amount of inner arguing can convince you that he is fulfilling your needs — but still you are hanging in there. The only thing we will say about this is — what's really in it for you?
How do you feel at nights? Is there a sense of intimacy, does he take the time to make you feel secure? When you think of the future, are you excited as you envision the upcoming year? If all your answers to these questions are in the negative, then you really don't need us to tell you it's time to shake the heavy weight and get ready for something better.
Being alone is scary…but as Karyn White croons, “I'd rather be alone than unhappy ”. It is your choice, but for us, we'd take being happy any day over an unproductive, unfulfilling relationship.
At the end of the day, it all boils down to what you really want for yourself. If you are one of those masochists for punishment who enjoys your partner using you for a doormat, or his convenience, ignoring your needs while ensuring he remains your priority… then we wish you an unhappy new year and lots more months of dissatisfaction.
