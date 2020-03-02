Lef' or write? Women share how they talked or gifted their way out a ticket

MOST of us are aware of the stereotype – the claim is that after being pulled over by the police, women are more likely to get away with a warning than men are. This may partly be because some lawmen seem to be particularly lenient towards the fairer sex, but some women may argue that they earned their get-out-of-a-ticket-free pass fair and square – even if their methods were a little embarrassing.

Below, women share how they talked or gifted their way out of a ticket.

Sharon, 30, call centre manager:

I had this middle-aged policeman do away with a speeding ticket on the condition that I gave him my number. This was right after he commented on how good my tongue ring looked on me. For me it was a fair offer – I was a university student at the time and it would only get me into trouble with my parents. Oh, as to what happened afterwards, when he called me and identified himself I pretended like I couldn't recall who he was and basically told him “wrong number”, even when he called me by both Christian and surname.

Kimmy, 36, data analyst:

I was going about 120 on the Moneague to Mandela stretch of the North-South Highway when I was stopped by the highway patrol. I was travelling with my sister and cousin. My cousin was at the front and we decided that we would see what we could do for ourselves. From the get-go, the men were obviously interested in unlawful endeavours. My sister, who was in the back, woke up to query why we had stopped. She shoved her head to the front of the vehicle and hissed loudly, and knowing how she is I said “nuh bother with it, Michelle”. She gave out right after, “Den a so oonu lef good woman an oonu yard every day go pick up disease and claim to be working? Hurry up and make wi gwaan before I call Pat”. The whole team of squaddies started laughing, then gave us the green light to go without any ticket.

Keisha, 40, publicist:

Honestly, I am not good at flirting or those things so when I am caught I just admit to the offence, once true, then beg a warning. A lot of times when they see you are remorseful they will give you a bly.

Georgia, 33, tour guide:

I took off my underwear and gave it to a cop because he asked — I'm dead serious. This was after he asked if he could taste me. I was going 160 in an 80 zone and it was a low time in my life, I'm ashamed to say.

Nadeen, 34, teacher:

Anytime I am going to be stopped by the police I definitely make an effort to leave ticket free, and most times between showing a little or a whole lot of cleavage and flirting with them I usually leave without one. In the two instances in which I was ticketed, there was a female officer along with the men.

Michelle, 39, business development officer:

I give them sob stories all the time like someone died or is in the hospital, or that I have some other tragic emergency. They always warn me before letting me go, but they usually do. Most of them have a heart and after I tell the lies or half-truths I usually feel bad for a little while, but my budget cannot take a ticket, to be honest.

Timone, 41, resort manager:

I listen to police officers when they are talking to me – they have no shame. One took $2,000 from me once even though I told him that the only money that I had was to buy my son's Lactogen. The man said, “Mi naa force you ennuh lady, but that or six grand ennuh lady, plus gran for no seat belt. My baby want Lasco too!” When he said that I got angry and told him the phone line was open, and my brother who was on the line said, “Hello, mi record you ennuh boss, a so you a treat the lady?” Before my brother could finish, the cop said, “Gwaan yaa man, 'cause mi nuh know why you cyaan take likkle joke”.

—PENDA HONEYGHAN