Let's have a date night

THIS Valentine's Day is one that will make or break many relationships. For the budding romances, that developed virtually over the past year, this will be a test of creativity and thoughtfulness that can very well determine if there is a future together. For the couples that have been hunkered down together, this weekend will either serve to stir up the heat or pull away the coals from under the relationship. Regardless of the stage of the relationship, the state of the economy, or the nightly curfew, this cannot be a regular Sunday night. This is a date night.

Thankfully, for the men who hadn't even realised that we're already in February, one woman who was tired of suitors showing up to dates with “their two long hands” has taken on the responsibility of planning your epic date night. She is Saidah Denniser and, with the help of her rose bundles and picnic set-up service (@Datenight.jm), all that you have left to do is make it a great night.

“During the pandemic couples should still make time for each other, even if it's a simple evening indoors. It's truly the thought that counts,” Denniser told All Woman. She noted that, even if your plans are just to 'quarantine and chill' with your valentine, it is important that you put a little effort into it. “The evening can be spent watching movies with your favourite snacks, with a few roses, of course, to set the mood.”

Noting that it's a Sunday, Denniser shared that a well-thought-out backyard picnic at the park, or even your backyard, would make anyone feel special, regardless of your financial situation.

“For someone on a tight budget, always remember that it's really the thought that counts. You don't need to break the bank,” she encouraged. “A simple rose, a handmade card, or just something to let them know that you love them and you put out some effort, will do. They'll still be appreciative of it.”

Denniser added that date nights do not have to be limited to Valentine's Day, but February 14 is a timely reminder to spend some quality time cherishing the one you love.

“Date nights are extremely important in relationships,” she shared. “For new couples, dates are important to get to know each other. Dates are also important for couples that have been together for a while… It brings back the spark and reminds them of the love they share and the memories they'll create.”

Neither are dates limited to couples, she was quick to add: “Singles should definitely have date nights! Self-love is the best love, and taking some time to treat yourself is always important... even if it's to get yourself some roses or a nice gift.”

Having been the silent hand behind many great dates for three years, Denniser is excited for V-Day, which she said is one of the busy seasons for her services. Despite the pandemic, she noted that Cupid seems to be working just as hard this year as in those gone by.

“Based on the target we set for orders, we are already more than halfway to meeting it,” she said. “Date nights are definitely happening, COVID-19 or not.”