Let's #JourneyTo135 with Tamara McKayle

WHILE many of us are steadily gaining weight while we wait for COVID-19 to blow over and gyms to reopen, one bold woman is on a mission to lose 23 pounds in a month. TV presenter and communications specialist Tamara McKayle is taking All Woman on her journey to 135 pounds, which she hopes to accomplish in an intense exercise and diet programme with our in-house nutritionist Donovan Grant in four weeks.

“His company, DG's Nutrition and Wellness Centre, located at Eden Gardens, decided to partner with me on this mission through weekly weight loss consultations; a meal plan which includes some wonderful, all-natural juices made and sold by his company; and regular check-ins to whip me in shape,” McKayle shared with All Woman after her first week of the programme.

She explained that it was always a goal of hers to improve her diet, but celebrating her 31st birthday a few months ago was an eye-opener for her.

“I actually have always loved health and wellness but had not always been consistent. I've done juice cleanses before and had even been a vegetarian before for several months and got amazing results — but the thing with any weight loss programme, if you go back to the old ways, then you're going to gain back weight. So I realised it really has to be a lifestyle and not just a one-off diet,” she said.

Having been more consistent with exercising, she knew she did not need help in that department so she continued her regular exercise regimen, with Grant helping her to watch her diet.

“Well, it's just one week into the challenge and my diet has been mostly natural juices like green juices and fruit juices, salads with chicken/fish and vegetables, light broth, and herbal teas,” she detailed. “I exercised four times this week for one hour each, including a mountain hike with some workout friends trying to step it up.”

Weighing in at 158 pounds for her 5'4” frame, McKayle expects that the next three weeks will be even more gruelling and tempting, but she is excited for the challenge.

“My goals for the next week are to definitely see at least a six-to seven-pound weight loss,” she said. “I actually want to challenge myself this week to have no meat, even in my salads, and to increase my exercise routine to five times for the week.”

She invites you to get up and get on your own journey to your desired weight with her.

“Just start!” she urged. “Love and value yourself enough to try again, even if you have failed before. It's a lesson not only in weight loss but really and truly in life. Take it one step at a time. Be gentle with yourself. Celebrate your victories, no matter how small, and if you make a mistake, don't just give up.”

Have you managed to transform your body through weight gain or weight loss? Want to share your story with us? E-mail allwoman@ jamaicaobserver. com