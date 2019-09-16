Lies, half truths and plain old bedroom skulduggery

WE are all guilty of fudging the truth a little from time to time, so little white lies in the bedroom are not unheard of. And while being intimate is one of those moments in which you should lay yourself physically and emotionally bare, the fact is, the truth can sometimes be awkward and could completely shatter your partner's ego.

Have you ever buried your fingers deep in his lower back in response to a deep thrust even though you were completely out of it? Well, you are not alone. Below a few All Woman readers share some of the lies they have told in the heat of the moment that they didn't really mean.

Glen, 34, taxi operator:

“B**** mi ago b**** yuh”!— I can't really pinpoint where I got this from, but I know I heard it somewhere and to be honest, when the loving gets nice and heated and I start to lose myself in it, I always catch myself saying it. It always makes the woman respond, too. And honestly, half the girls I know say it too, but I wouldn't want to bring forth a youth, which is why I never leave my condoms.

Charmaine, 39, hairstylist:

“Oh yeah, right there baby!” — I was with a guy who I liked. He had a big tool, but not a clue how to use it. However, during shagging I would always try to romantically steer it how I wanted it and he would always wind up doing the same thing he was doing before, which didn't do much for me. Just to get things over with I would always just start to say, “Oh yeah baby, right there” and he would get all excited and then that would be over and I could go to bed.

Travis, 37, business owner:

“You have the best nookie” — To be honest, I've told that to every girl I have been with. These words have the power to give a woman confidence in bed. Trust me, even when she is behaving shy and wants you to lead, all you have to do is boost her confidence with a line like that and you'd never believe how she transforms.

Sharona, 29, sales representative:

“I like those sounds you're making” — I have had to say this so many times because I didn't want to hurt my fiancé's feelings. But he actually sounds like a little girl when he is arriving, and the face he makes tickles me and I have to fight the urge not to laugh — it's just not the prettiest sight. Truthfully, I would be embarrassed if any friend or family heard him or saw his face at that point during lovemaking. Oh, I also fake moan because that seems to turn him on.

Steph, 24, university student:

“I love you” — I think this one has caught some of us more times than we would have liked, because, of course, it's not only a lie, but it could also send the wrong message. What we mean is 'I love your manhood', or 'I love your ability to make me climb up a wall', or 'I love that you instantly confuse me when you put it on me'.

Shyanne, 43, loan officer:

“Yes, I'm satisfied”— Whether it's to make him feel better about himself or just so that he can hurry up and finish, I have used this line a couple of times. I like that he wants for me to peak too, but when it gets drawn out, especially if he keeps missing the beat and messing with my rhythm, I just want it to be over it so I do what is necessary.