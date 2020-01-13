Loving the way you love me

IT'S the little things — the small gestures and maybe to a lesser extent your little quirks and oddities — they say that makes your partner fall harder in love with you. These actions, though some may see them as small or insignificant, possess the power to nurture and build the relationship with your significant other.

All Woman asked some readers to share the small gestures and quirks that they find most attractive in their partners.

Lavena, 28, project manager:

I love that he has a bald head; it's sexy. I love when he gets so upset that his lips start twitching — that's super funny. I love the fact that he cuddles with me, even when we are vexed. I love his comfort level with me; he says nothing is too private. I love when he catches me off guard after an argument by calling my name.

Keniel, 23, taxi operator:

I love when she slaps me across the face during intimacy. I also love to see when she's eating ice cream, and especially when she is crushing the cone.

Renee, 25, make-up artist:

The top thing for me is when I say something mushy to him and his usually straight face slowly slips into a smile that just brightens his face.

Kassidi, 30, teacher:

I love when he kisses me on the neck while I'm cooking.

Paul, 32, chef:

I love when she holds my throat when we are in the throes of action.

Andrea, 41, pastry chef:

I love the way he treats his kids. I also like the fact that he doesn't make me ask for stuff — he realises what I need and just takes care of it.

Shanice, 37, accountant:

I love that he still, after years of marriage, tells me he loves me and why. I love his honesty — that he does everything to make me happy. I love that he makes it his duty to help me emerge from the very low moods that I often fall into. I also love that he tells me how I look in certain clothes, and helps with laundry and cooking.

Simone, 34, realtor:

I like when we are home, getting chores done together, and he slaps me on my bottom, holds me firmly in his arms, and leaves a trail of kisses down the back of my neck. I appreciate him bringing roses, chocolate or even pistachios for me just because he knows I like them. I love that he is so macho and that he takes charge of the home, provides for our family, and loves us unconditionally.

Leroy, 41, mechanic:

I love that she took the time out to learn my favourite game so she could play with me instead of nagging me about it. I love that she plans little mini-vacations and outings because that's not my strong area and she doesn't judge me. I also love how she deals with the children — maximum respect for her with how she treats the ones that are not even hers.

Sharona, 27, accounting clerk:

I love how my man takes care of his teeth. To be honest, I only used to brush in the mornings before I met him, and I hardly ever flossed, but since being with him I feel so compelled to keep my mouth healthy. His kisses are worth it.

Tishawna, 30, teller:

I love how good my man is with my son. I was a bit hesitant to let them meet because it's my first time dating since my ex and I split and this man doesn't have any children of his own, but homeboy came through like a champ! He is a good role model and friend to my kid without trying too hard to be a father to him, and I love that so much.

Nadine, 30, entrepreneur:

I love how my man keeps everything organised. He even folds his underpants in the drawer.

Travis, 29, personal trainer:

My girlfriend colour codes the clothes and the clothespins on the line when she is hanging them out. She probably thinks I don't notice. She also separates the forks from the spoons in the dish drainer, organises the knives in order of size, and ensures that all the hangers in the closet face the same direction. She might be a little crazy, but I like the quirks.

Jevaughn, 27, imaging technician:

My girl couldn't dance to save her life, but she still tries a little thing for me every now and then. It's sexy because I know it's something she wouldn't do in public and she feels comfortable enough with me to do it. She also sings around me although she can't sing, but I'm not in love with her singing voice at all!

Petrina, 25, registered nurse:

I like his cologne. Since I met him that has been his fragrance and I've really just grown attached to the smell because of him. I sniff his clothes sometimes before I put them in the wash, just to smell him.

Rayon, 28, forklift operator:

I act like I hate it, but I love how my girl puts out extra effort to look nice when we are going out together. She looks good all the time but when she puts on all of her make-up and does her hair and nails and all of that, and I get to go out with her, it makes me feel like a G.

Kedisha, 32, librarian:

I like how he remembers little details that I tell him. Sometimes I say stuff that I don't even remember myself until he brings them back up, but it shows that he really listens to me and cares about the things I say, and I love him so much for it.

Nastassia, 27, sales agent:

I love how he holds me, either by the hand or the waist, when we are walking together. My ex didn't play to gallop gone leave me and tell me I walk too slow.

Leighton, 35, warehouse supervisor:

I like how good she always smells. She has all those fancy lotions and body sprays that smell really good and she always smells really nice. She also dresses very simply and hardly wears make-up, but there is just this classic, stylish thing about her that I love.