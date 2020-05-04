Make meat work for your diet

MANY of us set out to give up a meat kind or two from our diets when we're going for a lifestyle change, even though we often fail in this execution. But don't despair, the key to a balanced diet is moderation, not elimination. While we may never be able to give up some carnal pleasures, we can find the healthiest ways to consume them.

Registered nutritionist and head of the School of Allied Health and Wellness at the University of Technology Vanessa White-Barrow, says meats provide fats needed for energy and some hormones in the body.

“Meats are good sources of protein that provide the body with essential amino acids to make the proteins needed for growth, making and repairing new tissues, making antibodies and other immune substances for fighting infectious diseases such as COVID 19, and some hormones,” she pointed out.

She helps us weigh our meats in terms of nutritional value, and the best parts to eat in order to maintain our diets.

Poultry

“Poultry such as chicken and turkey meat are good sources of selenium, vitamins B3 and B6, and choline,” the nutritionist said.

“Selenium helps the immune system and has antioxidant properties which help to prevent free radicals from damaging cells. Vitamins B3 and B6 help the body to convert carbohydrates into glucose. Vitamin B3 (niacin) helps with production of stress and sex hormones, while choline helps with nerve function and can reduce inflammation.”

If you're looking for lean meat, then skinless poultry is as good as white meat gets. Experts agree that a skinless breast is the leanest cut of the chicken, followed by the other white, fleshy areas.

Pork

Pork is a rich source of many vitamins and minerals, including thiamine, selenium, zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, iron, niacin and phosphorus. “The leanest parts of pork are loin cuts such as tenderloin, sirloin roast and loin chops,” White-Barrow noted.

A general rule that you can use is to look at the meat before purchasing to see how much of it appears white vs red. The redder the better.

Beef

“Beef also provides a variety of micronutrients like iron, zinc, selenium, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin D, phosphorus, pantothenate, magnesium and potassium,” White-Barrow said.

She recommended these cuts as the leanest — round or flank; sirloin tip roast; steak; tenderloin rump; and extra-lean ground hamburger.

Mutton/lamb

Mutton is also a good source of Vitamin B12, zinc and selenium, the nutritionist said. Lamb refers to the meat of the animal in its first year of life, while the meat of older animals is mutton. The older the lamb the higher the fat content, and the stronger the flavour. Loin chops, being the fleshiest cuts with the least amount of fat, are the leanest.

Fish

“All fish are sources of protein and are low in fats but their nutrition profile may differ,” White-Barrow explained. “Sea fish such as sardine, mackerel and salmon are high in omega-3 fats. Other nutrients commonly found in sea fish include iron, calcium, zinc, iodine and vitamins A and D.”

In addition to choosing the right cuts of meat, choosing fresh meat is also essential in maintaining a healthy diet.

“Meats such as pork, poultry and beef that have been preserved by curing, salting, smoking or adding chemical preservatives are considered processed meats,” she explained. “It is recommended that they be consumed sparingly because their consumption is associated with the development of chronic illnesses and some types of cancers.”

She also recommended that you be mindful of the spices and products used to season your meat. She recommends natural plant-based herbal seasonings, as many of these carry their own health benefits.

“Herbs are really made from the leafy parts of certain plants, eg mint, allspice, bay leaves, basil, celery, rosemary and thyme,” she cited. “Spices are made from roots, bark, seed, flowers, buds and fruits. Some commonly used herbs and spices are also considered nutraceuticals.”