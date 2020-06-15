Manscaping is a must, she says

MUCH has been said about the proportion of hair that should be on a woman's body — where it is allowed and specifications for how it should look. Men, on the other hand, have been allowed to grow their manes unrestrained with little or no objection… until now. Women are becoming more vocal about what their ideal men should look like, especially with entertainers like P Diddy selling the notion that a groomed man is a man who respects his woman. As such, we have seen more men, especially as they try to increase their sex appeal, abandon the traditional tendency to let this go, while embracing a more balanced type of manscaping.

But not all men are embracing the new trend of manscaping facial and body hair, which might not sit right with some women. We asked some women to share how they feel about this, and whether the hair on a man turns them on or off.

Kelsey, 30, soldier:

Hair on a man turns me off, especially when it's grey. I hate it because it can also trap odour. A little is okay on his legs and maybe on his face, but I like when it's minimal and it should be well groomed, always. In fact, I used to have my ex-husband have his chest clean-shaven.

Felicia, 28, social worker:

I like a man with a beard — one that is well groomed, of course. I don't like to see hair on a man's chest — it's a big turn-off.

Shamara, 45, accountant:

Facial hair, I love, even when it's a little rough. Body hair I will pass on.

Genieve, 36, stay-at-home mom:

I love facial hair as long as it is groomed. I don't hate body hair, but manscaping is a must.

Anetta, 29, doctor:

I love facial and body hair, but they must be well groomed. It's a turn-on and I find it very attractive.

Jayla, 38, blogger:

I don't want any man with nuh rough beard to scrape up my thighs. My ideal man should be either clean shaven or he should have a soft beard; but the little prickly stubble does not feel nice when they try to romance you.

Sudan, 28, linguist:

With facial hair, I am on the fence; I don't love or hate facial hair. It depends on how good the person looks with it — so it's not a turn on or off. I am indifferent.

Nardi, 46, teacher:

Facial and body hair turns me on. My man must have a beard and he must have a hairy chest. As a matter a fact, my man must be hairy enough for me to mistake him for a bear.

Shamiel, 23, beautician:

Facial and body hair turn me off big time. A little hair on his face to give him that masculine look is fine, but this big puff on my man's face is a big no-no.

Simone, 35, data entry clerk:

I don't like men with facial or body hair. It turns me off. If the man has facial hair though, if I am to consider him, the facial hair must be a small amount and it should be groomed.

Ava, 22, toll booth collector:

I don't like hair anywhere on myself or my man. It is a big turn-off.

Irohna, 40, masseuse:

A full and well-groomed beard is a turn on. I love that. I'm indifferent towards body hair, but as long as the man is clean and smells great as all men should, I think it's something that I could live with.

Anthonya, 37, executive secretary:

I like facial hair that is groomed regularly. I have never dated anyone with excessive body hair on their chest or stomach so I don't know how that feels. Pubic hair, though, should be trimmed always — for both of us that is.