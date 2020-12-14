Marveline Oconnor's Facial in a Bag

AS a Christian beauty expert, Marveline Oconnor is concerned that some of her sisters in Christ have neglected their appearance and have placed self-care on the back burner.

Oconnor, an aesthetic instructor with over 25 years in the field, says a lot of times women in ministry are so busy looking about church matters, they hardly take the time to pamper themselves.

It is for this reason, among others, that she is promoting 'Facial in a Bag', a five-step kit with written instructions. The self-care kit is an alternative to her personally administering facials, as some of her clients choose to social distance due to the pandemic.

Oconnor, who hails from Ocho Rios in St Ann, spent her earlier years in Brown's Town, as well as Bellas Gate, Clarendon, and Kingston with family members.

“It was there I was taught strong Christian values and principles,” she shared with All Woman.

In addition to her faith, her affair with herbs and wanting to treat the skin was also developed at an early age.

At eight years old, she said she struggled with acne and it was so bad that everywhere she went people would suggest bush remedies.

“Everywhere I would go — to church or funeral — people would say, 'little girl, boil this herb or that herb to wash your face and the acne will go away',” she recalled.

According to Oconnor, after seeing the positive results, she developed a real interest in skin care. That interest led to her reading every book and magazine she could find that addressed the topic of skin and a healthy lifestyle.

After graduating from the Vocational Training Development Institute, she worked for the Ministry of Education where she trained beauty therapists in high schools, and at HEART.

“After seven years, I realised that in order for me to start my own business I would have to study further,” she shared.

Oconnor went to the United States for four years where she studied advanced skin care at Christine Valmy International and Berkowits School of Electrolysis. It was there that she learnt aesthetics for skin peels, make-up and cosmetic custom blending.

Oconnor believes that being a Christian woman doesn't stop you from looking good — for yourself and for your husband.

“My love and passion for skin care will never die because there is always something new to learn, hence I am always in training and always have new information to share. I am even more excited when I can impart it to my fellow sisters in the Lord,” she said.

Oconnor, who started Blends Skincare in 1995, advocates for women to put some effort into their beauty routine, but her products really do not demand a lot of effort for application. She provides services for men and children as well.

The beauty expert said the company now has four departments — laser and scalp replication, customised massages, facials and cosmetic manufacturing.

The business owner would be the first to admit that there have been challenges running the company, but being an ardent believer in Christ, she finds that an 'angel' often comes to her rescue.

Oconnor notes that 40 per cent of her customers are men who are very particular about their appearance.

“They are spending time on themselves; I therefore urge my fellow sisters to remember their 'me time'.

“I placed my business in God's hands 20 years ago and there has been no turning back. I have learnt to let go and let God,” she said.