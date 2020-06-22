Mask donation

General manager of the Golden Age Home, Zonia Foster Forbes (centre), is all smiles as she elbow bumps manager of Risk and Compliance at VM Pensions and VM Wealth, Natalie Bennett, and manager of the VM Foundation, Naketa West, after accepting a donation of face masks for residents and staff of the home recently. The initiative was driven by team members of VM Pensions in collaboration with the VM Foundation.

