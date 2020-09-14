Men, don't say this to her in bed...

WE know that for men, there are some things that a woman can say in the throes of passion that will instantly kill the mood — some are pretty obvious, like any comment about his performance, or comparing him to other men. It's the same for women — there are some words, some expressions that men may not have been clued into, and when they utter these, they can bruise a woman's ego and wreck her self-esteem at her most vulnerable moment.

This week some women share the things they never want to hear from men during a love session.

Shantelle, 27:

'Turn around, maybe that will work'. This is the worst thing, ever. Imagine you're there thinking that you're making all the right moves and he's enjoying the view, and Ginuwine's Pony is on repeat in your head, and your rhythm is on point, and he tells you to turn, because it's not working for him. You know how much of a bummer that is?

Jennifer, 36:

'What's that sound'? Worse is when he snickers when asking about queefing, as if he's a teenager and he doesn't know all the sounds a woman's body makes during intimacy. Any man who asks that question, worse, with a look of disgust on his face, should go back to using his hands and pleasing himself, as he's obviously not mature enough for female company.

Jamelia, 40:

'We should work out together'. Look, I know my belly isn't as flat as it should be, and my thunder thighs are intimidating, but just enjoy what's happening and don't bring up anything that will make me think that I'm fat when I'm trying to have a good time. Even if you have good intentions, all I will think about is my flabby gut, and I will be wondering what else you're around there critiquing.

Neeka, 22:

'What smell so?' Chances are it's you, dude, because it's not me. A man once tried that ish and I just ended the session prematurely and sent him home, even though he said he meant no offence. Any man who expects a woman to smell like she had a bath in blossoms isn't worth spending time with. Because women smell like women — not roses and posies.

Leesa, 31:

'Girl you just full a talk'. This is an insult, and a man tried it once, because apparently he expected some sort of vixen because of the types of conversations we had been having. But I can't unleash the tigress if you're coming to me more like a mongrel dog than a tiger. I will back up the talk with action when you're reciprocating with like action.

Anita, 27:

'You're dry'. That's on you, not me. Men like to say this, as if they're not the ones who are supposed to get you to the state of readiness. If I'm still not turned on after you're doing so much work, then you're not doing the work the right way.

Petrina, 33:

' Was it good?' If you have to ask, trust me, it wasn't. If you have to confirm whether I arrived, I probably didn't. If it was an earth shattering experience, you'd know. So if you're thinking of asking, don't, because then I will have to lie, and lying is a sin.