Menopause: 'One minute I'm OK, and the next minute I'm on fire'

MENOPAUSE, often referred to as “the change of life”, signals a permanent end to a woman's reproductive years. It starts when there is the cessation of the menstrual periods for one year — and the average age for a woman entering menopause is 51.5 years. However, it may be premature, occurring prior to 40 years old, which may be due to the ovaries prematurely failing to produce the sex hormones, conditions such as chemotherapy, or due to surgical removal of the ovaries, such as in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

While many women anticipate the adjustments to their lives that will come with menopause, others dread the not-so-pleasant side effects.

What does being menopausal feel like? What does your body feel like? Do you still feel like a woman? We asked some women who have entered this period in their journeys to share.

Claudette, 57:

It would have been totally OK and forgettable, except for the hot flashes. They come at the most inappropriate times, and they're often a nuisance because one minute I'm OK, and the next I'm on fire. My body feels like it's out of my control, but it's nice not having to deal with my monthly.

Veronica, 60:

I don't know if some of this is just old age, or caused by menopause, but the hair loss was shocking, the hair in other places apart from my head, and so was losing my memory — simple things I can't remember. The hot flushes don't bother me so much, but the physical changes to my body were heartbreaking, and though I try to keep myself up, I feel like less of a woman.

Alison, 55:

I don't think I'm quite there yet, because I still have my menses occasionally, but I've noticed the hot flashes, that I'm getting shorter and my bones are not as strong, and when it comes to being intimate with my husband, that's challenging. I still feel young and fit and attractive, but my mind is saying one thing, and my body is saying another.

Georgia, 67:

I wake up covered in sweat a lot, even when I sleep with the a/c on. That's the only thing I've noticed so far, to be honest. Most times I just feel like taking all my clothes off and being one with nature, because I'm on fire! Not having to worry about a period is great, but in exchange it's like I'm not even myself anymore.

Norma, 70:

Brittle bones! The other day I fell and my foot is still in a boot. It's annoying to be so dependent on others, but I've been taking my calcium supplements. I still have the memory of an elephant, and I have no hot flashes, so I have to count my blessings.