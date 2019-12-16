Mentoring men of value

TRAINING the next generation of men to become conscientious leaders, focus on the achievement of their career goals and to respect women are fundamentals of mentoring boys. One business leader who is committed to nurturing boys into responsible men is Stephen Price, country manager of Flow Jamaica. Price is also a husband, father of three children, and alumnus of St George's College.

The top executive recently spent a day with three students from his alma mater to encourage, motivate and discuss topics of importance to the future leaders. The students — Jonmarc Young, head boy; Nikolas Lewin, cricketer and top athlete; and Malik Morrison, top student in third form, were selected by the school as best suited to benefit from a mentorship session with the business leader. The session included visits to Sabina Park and Western Sports, as Price spoke candidly about his upbringing and addressed questions about his journey to become a business leader, obstacles faced, and notable mentors. Technology and sports also featured prominently in the various discussions.

“I have been fortunate to enjoy a strong support system consisting of family members, friends and mentors. On many occasions in my life and career they have kept me going and encouraged me to be a better individual and leader,” stated Price, before sharing his inspiring journey of moving through the ranks of the telecommunications industry — from call centre agent to country manager. He also highlighted the importance of hard work, being reliable, and giving one's best each day.

When asked about their role models, the boys did not limit their answers to sporting figures or celebrities. Each was quick to share the impact of their parents as the ultimate role models, helping them become the men of tomorrow.

“My mom is my role model. She has been a constant [in my life] who encourages me and has instilled in me the morals and values that will be important when I am a man,” shared Jonmarc Young, future cardiologist.

The students also shared their definitions of success and discussed their academic aspirations, hopes for the future and milestones in their own journey. For each, the achievement of professional goals, supporting their families and making a positive impact on society were key focus areas when looking to the future.

Nikolas Lewin shared his dream of joining the Tallawahs and playing in the Cricket World Cup, while Malik Morrison, the youngest of the boys, articulated his definition of success as becoming an engineer and businessman who contributes to Jamaica's growth.

Price also challenged the boys to observe the changes in the world — especially in business, technology and innovation — cautioning that they will operate in a different world when they become men.

“We live in a VUCA world — the acronym stands for Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous. To thrive in this environment you must embrace critical thinking, innovation and disruption.”

He continued, “The world of the future will be very different from today. But as future leaders you will shape it through your values and actions — do not take this opportunity lightly.”

While Price addressed the boys as a group, one-on-one time was spent with each student to answer personal questions and provide specific guidance. At the end of the mentorship session each received a goodie bag with the football jersey of their favourite team, a smartphone, Bluetooth speaker, thumb drive and a Bluetooth headset.

One thing from this experience that will stay with Price was the kind e-mail received from one of the students after their day together. It stated, “I just want to say thank you to you and your team on behalf of the St George's College family for the hospitality [that] you've shown to me and the guys today. It was a fun and memorable experience. Thank you so much. Please extend our gratitude to the rest of your team and I wish you all the best.”

Margret Campbell, principal of St George's College, underscored the importance of mentorship and the positive impact that it had on the boys.

“In the Jamaican context, where fathers are often absent from their sons' lives, mentorship is a key component in shaping men of competence, conscience and compassion who will achieve positive leadership roles in society. The three Georgians who participated in the programme found it very necessary and effective, as they left feeling encouraged to be their best selves and motivated to live their lives, leaving positive legacies for young men to aspire toward.”