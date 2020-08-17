Metabolism-building workouts

YOU'VE probably heard the term metabolism being tossed around quite a bit in conversations about weight management and diet. A slow metabolism is often blamed for why some people can't seem to keep the weight off, while others will blame a fast metabolism for their constant hunger and inability to gain weight. But what is your metabolism anyway, and what does it have to do with your fitness goals?

ISSA-certified strength and conditioning specialist and trainer at Level Up Athletic Training Systems Limited, Alexander Carrington, explains that your metabolism is the group of chemical reactions necessary to convert food into energy in order for you to sustain yourself.

“A lot of things go into affecting your metabolism...,” he points out. “...From the food you eat to your genetics and the amount of movement and exercise you get.”

Carrington explains that exercise and movement account for a lot less energy expenditure than we give them credit for, and instead body functions like breathing, blood circulation and organ function use up most of our energy.

“The processes that keep our bodies going take up the lion's share of the energy needed to survive; however, exercise can help to boost metabolism as well,” he says. “Muscle tissue consumes a lot of energy, and as such, requires you to produce more to sustain it and provide it with the energy to do the work you ask of it. It increases the energy needed to just survive. So by developing lean muscle, we can increase your metabolism.”

Carrington notes that resistance/strength/weight training are the kinds of exercises that can help to develop lean muscle.

“There's no real 'best' when it comes to exercises that boost metabolism, but there are exercises and types of exercise that utilise a lot of muscle mass, which in turn means you have a greater potential of developing a lot of muscle mass from doing them,” he says.

He suggests these exercises specifically:

Squats

This is a lower body exercise that can be done with or without weights that uses almost all the muscles in the body to do it properly, especially under load. All variations of the squat are worth trying.

Dead lifts

This is one of the most useful exercises that you can do, second only to the squat, and uses just as much, if not more, muscle to do properly.

Pull-ups

A classic exercise we all know, and it challenges your upper body pulling strength. It can be modified for all strength levels and should be a staple in any training programme.

Push-ups

Just like the pull up, this is a classic exercise that everyone should perform. It can be modified for any strength level.

Overhead press

This is another pressing movement, but instead presses a weight over your head. This will demand a lot of core, hip, and shoulder stability to be performed properly and will help to develop a strong foundation and help maintain shoulder health.

Rows

This is another pulling movement, but instead you are pulling a weight towards your body. This will also help to develop a strong foundation as well as maintain shoulder health.

Sprints

One of the best exercises on this list, because it's very simple, requires no equipment. Almost everyone can sprint, and it will force you to exert yourself to the max. It's a task that will demand the use of every muscle in the body.

“It's important to remember, however, that a proper diet will do more for your body and metabolism than exercise alone,” Alexander advises. “And a combination of both is your best bet at improving your metabolic profile [by] boosting your metabolism to lose more fat, improving fitness, reducing your chances of noncommunicable diseases like heart disease and cancer, and improving your ability to retain and increase your muscle mass. Before embarking on any exercise programme, consult your doctor and physical therapist to see what is right for you.”