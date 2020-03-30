Microdermabrasion for new, radiant skin

WHETHER you are unhappy because you have to work remotely with your children at home, or you are stressed out trying to maintain social distancing while navigating the streets, the unhappiness shows… and there has never been a better time for a microdermabrasion facial.

This minimally invasive procedure, which is safe for all skin types, helps your skin to get rid of old, dead cells to reveal youthful, supple new ones.

Aesthetician and CEO of Hollywood Glow Beauty Studio, Odessia Benjamin shared with All Woman that the benefits of microdermabrasion include treating uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation, and removing cells from the outermost layer of your skin.

“Microdermabrasion promotes new cells to regenerate more quickly, resulting in skin that looks firmer, more toned and more youthful,” she smiled. It can help in minimising wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, acne scars and other minor skin imperfections — all while you lie down and relax.

Benjamin walked us through her studio's signature mini-microderm procedure — the results of which are evident in the client's skin.

“First, we cleanse the skin using a gentle cleanser. This is to remove dirt, oil, make-up and any other foreign objects that might be on the skin's surface,” she explained. “Then we steam the area in order to open up pores and loosen up build-up, for an easier extraction.”

She operated with precision as she performed the third step of the treatment: the removal of the comedones.

“These are the small bumps on the skin such as blackheads and whiteheads,” she said.

“Now I pass the diamond tip, handheld microdermabrasion wand two to three times in an upward motion over the treatment area. The suctioning of the device, along with its diamond tip, exfoliates dead skin cells. This is done for about 30 minutes,” she demonstrated.

Benjamin then applied her specially created skin toner to balance the pH of the skin, followed by her rehydrating serum.

“We always recommend our vitamin C serum or 24 karat gold serum,” she plugged. “Aftercare products can be purchased in the office.”

The results of the procedure were evident from the glowing skin and in the bright smile that radiated from the client. In less than an hour he went from looking like a man battling a pandemic, to prime quarantine company.

