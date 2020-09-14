Miracle Babies: Three second-trimester miscarriages, a miracle baby and another on the way!

AFTER being diagnosed as having a weak cervix and suffering three traumatic pregnancy losses, Cameika Thomas knows that her baby girl Aurya Amour Thomas is nothing short of a miracle. Even more miraculous is the fact that she is now five months pregnant with another miracle baby.

She shared with All Woman that in 2009 at 23 years old, she lost her first pregnancy. “I miscarried at about 14 weeks, and that left me traumatised for a long time,” she said.

It was not until six years later, after meeting the love of her life and getting married, that she decided to try getting pregnant again.

“In 2015 I got pregnant again, and this is when it was found that I had a weak cervix,” she shared. “I began showing signs of a miscarriage at 20 weeks. During this pregnancy I met Dr Michelle Bailey, and she rushed me to the emergency room to perform an emergency transvaginal cerclage. She tried her best to give me a shot at keeping the baby in for a few more weeks, but that still didn't help. I lost the baby and also my left Fallopian tube.”

But although Thomas and her husband Shavorn were devastated, they were also more determined than ever to start their family.

“I feared I would have gone mad if I did not have a baby, or just continue arguing with my husband,” she said. “Sometimes I would argue with him over simple stuff, knowing deep within that there was a void... a void which kept me angry, lost, and caused me to not be myself some of the time. The void [would be filled by] having a baby to complete me, to complete us as a relationship.”

The couple got pregnant again in 2017, and Dr Bailey put in a cerclage at 12 weeks to help stabilise the cervix. But at 18 weeks Thomas felt her world crashing down again.

“My husband was at work and I went to the bathroom to urinate when I saw some slime-like fluid coming out,” she recalled painfully. “I tried my best to keep a positive mind and to tell myself that everything would be OK. I called my husband and told him what was happening while getting myself ready to go to my doctor in May Pen.”

The doctor quickly assessed her and quickly referred her to the hospital, where Thomas recalls having a near-death experience.

“I was in pain and bleeding and there was nothing humane or caring about my treatment there,” she said. “The baby started coming out while I tried to keep it in, calling for a nurse on top of my voice, with no reply, no one stopping to help, nothing. I felt my strength going, my voice getting lower at every attempt to get help, I was dying…”

Thomas' last memory before she passed out was of a doctor stopping by and shouting, 'She's dilating!' before rushing her off to the operating theatre.

She was grateful to make it out of the hospital alive, but was once again disappointed to leave the hospital without her baby. The couple moved to Kingston shortly after, and Thomas tried to put it all behind her, but the desire to have a baby was gnawing away at her.

“In Kingston after a few months, maybe a year, I still wanted to have a baby to feel like a woman, to be happy, to be complete. So one day I decided to call Dr Bailey to ask her how best [to proceed],” she said.

Coincidentally, Dr Bailey did happen to know about a programme where international doctors were performing procedures like the transabdominal cerclage, and Thomas was able to have the procedure done. It was now just a matter of conceiving again.

“Then one year later I got pregnant, which is a miracle from God!” she rejoiced. “Dr Bailey was also a miracle, for without her I don't think I could have paid for that procedure. Not only that, but she took care of me right throughout the pregnancy.

On May 10, 2019 Thomas delivered her baby girl at 38 weeks and three days, weighing seven pounds and three ounces.

“We welcomed our baby girl, our joy, our miracle baby, Aurya Amour Thomas, to the world and in that moment I felt very happy and complete,” she said, smiling.

Aurya is now a year and four months old, and Thomas divides her days between watching her explore her surroundings, and tending to her growing bump. In about four months, she expects that Aurya will have a younger sibling.

“You see, with faith everything will happen in due time. God is giving me back what I have lost and am overwhelmed with happiness,” she said.

“I want to encourage any woman going through something similar to just be strong no matter what happens. God has a plan for everything, so don't let it get you down. I also want to encourage the husbands to be mentally ready to help and support their wives, and to be there every step of the way.”