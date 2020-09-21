Money talks, love walks

JANE Austen knew from as early as the 1800s that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife, and it's no different for women today, some of whom have discarded the 'single man' requirement, as well as that strict definition of 'wife'. What has remained intact is that romantic relationships are in large part transactional, with some women just being braver than others in admitting that they get involved with men just for their money.

“Just how transactional the relationship is usually comes to the fore when there's separation, and assets are to be divided, or when there's a failure of the male partner to provide, for whatever reason,” marriage counsellor Daneale Young said.

“But even before the relationship gets to that stage, at the stage of dating and courting, finances are a crucial part of the discussion. And I've seen individuals ignore red flags just because financial security was guaranteed.”

Would you get involved with a man just for his money? It's a question we put to women, and this is what they said.

Markeisha, 44, sales rep:

What yuh mean would I? What other reason is there to tolerate the cheating, disrespect and the baggage that men come with? Gone are the days when women could say they are looking for love, and for a man to build with. Today love walks if money doesn't talk.

Jody-Ann, 28, cosmetologist:

I would probably not get involved with a man for money only, but money surely sweetens the pot if he has otherwise bad qualities. And if I don't really like him and he has money, then that would add to his attractiveness and make me ignore or put up with certain things.

Winsome, 40, store owner:

At my age, what else can a man offer me? I've already experienced life and I know that love is a sham. There's no point in hackling up your body for a man who is a pauper. He must be coming with something for all of that stress.

Shannon, 25, grad student:

I'd look for love first, and if he has money, that's icing on the cake. Would I get involved with someone just for money? If he was paying my school fees with that money, then hell, why not? All men are the same anyway, so I may as well get something for my troubles.

Carolyn 38, surveyor:

With the amount of things that we women have to put up with, I'd say having money is a requirement — an expectation. I will not date a poor man, even a handsome poor man. But if an ugly man with money comes my way, then here, here mister — there's no ugliness that regular visits to the barber, regular facials, nice clothes and cologne can't fix.