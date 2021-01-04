New year, new skin with dermaplaning

IT'S a new year. Why are you still carrying around those dead skin cells from 2020? This week is not just ideal for tossing out old habits, objects and thought patterns and replacing them with new ones, but it's also a good time to show off your new radiant skin cells — by dermaplaning.

Aesthetician and body sculpting specialist Monique Reid, who owns and operates Sculpt by Mo Body & Beauty Studio at Muirhead Shopping Complex in May Pen, explains that dermaplaning is a simple and soothing procedure that produces optimal results in a matter of minutes.

“The procedure of dermaplaning is actually an exfoliation process performed on the skin, and uses a surgical steel scalpel to very lightly scrape the surface of the skin,” she tells All Woman. “It revitalises the skin by getting rid of dead skin cells and small facial hair, what is generally called 'peach fuzz' or 'fuzzy hairs'.”

But don't be scared by the word surgical. Reid assures that the procedure is non-invasive and pain-free.

“This treatment is completely painless. You may feel a rubbing or scraping sensation but there will be no discomfort,” she says. “People with extremely sensitive skin might notice a little redness afterwards, but that subsides within a few hours.”

She lists some of the benefits of dermaplaning:

•Provides an effective and safe exfoliation treatment

•Triggers regeneration

•Promotes deeper product penetration

•Boosts effects of skin care products

•Leaves skin looking and feeling smoother

•Reduces the appearance of acne scars

•The treatment also works to remove facial hair that can trap dirt and oils.

Reid says that, on average, the skin turns over within 40 days, so it is normal to get a dermaplaning facial within three to four weeks.

“Each time you get dermaplaned, you're removing about two to three weeks' worth of dead skin,” she explains. “Most patients find that one appointment per month keeps their skin smooth and healthy, but more or less frequent treatments are also possible.”

She notes, too, that it is important to keep your newly exposed skin moisturised, and away from the harshest rays of direct sunlight after a dermaplaning procedure.