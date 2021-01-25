No need to fear the Pap smear

THE thought of getting your first Pap smear can be scary, and unfortunately, this fear prevents many women from having them done until they are pregnant or sick. Pap smear tests, however, are crucial in detecting changes in the cervix which may lead to cervical cancer.

Consultant/ obstetrician (OBGYN) Dr Jordan Hardie says it is recommended that women start doing their Pap tests as soon as they get to 21 years, and repeat at least every year as part of their well woman check-up and not wait until something feels wrong.

“During a Pap smear, you can expect your doctor to ask you to remove the lower half of your clothing and lay flat, with your knees bent,” he tells All Woman. “A speculum (instrument used to see inside the vagina) is inserted and opened. The cervix is then examined for any abnormalities in appearance, and any vaginal discharge. A 'smear' of cervical cells is then taken with either a small brush ( called a cytobrush) or a spatula, and these cells are then sent to the lab for testing to see if there are any pre-cancerous cells.”

Dr Hardie notes that Pap smears are not usually painful, but some patients may feel a bit uncomfortable, but it is not a painful procedure.

As we continue to observe cervical health month, we asked a few women who get their paps done regularly to tell us what the procedure actually feels like.

Annecia Barrett, 26

At first I was afraid because I had heard stories about how painful it was but it really wasn't. I went to the doctor and he told me to remove my bottoms and lay on the bed. It was quick and easy. Just a slight discomfort from the swab that was used to take the sample, but it only lasted a few seconds.

Rose White, 46

It feels like a finger or two going in, then it opens up a bit inside. The instrument that they use (speculum) and the lubricating gel can be a bit cold though. When they're using the little swab thing to collect the sample, it feels like something tickling inside my nose. I'd still take 10 Pap smear tests instead of a COVID-19 test though.

Jessica James, 24

I have done it about three times, all three were quite good. I did not feel any pain or discomfort, the only thing is it is kinda weird having a doctor seeing your private parts, but apart from that, it's fine.

Patricia Valentine, 32

I do my Pap tests regularly. It's mildly uncomfortable but in a few minutes it's over. It's better to keep a close check on my health than to be uncomfortable for a few minutes so I do it and recommend it to my girlfriends.

Sonya-Kay Campbell, 29

I love getting it done now. My first time was with a woman doctor and she was a bit rough, so I switched to men. My male gynae is so gentle, and I have a secret crush on him so I find that my body is very 'welcoming' to his touch and everything is well lubricated. The speculum, depending on the size, can be a bit of an eye-opener when it's going in, but it's definitely not the biggest thing that's been down there.

Kalisia Greene, 29

Until age 24, I had a pap smear done every year. Now, I do one bianually. The procedure is a little uncomfortable, but it's usually over before you know it. Post-procedure, I experienced, on a few occasions, a little cramping and spotting but never anything to be concerned about. The truth is, it's a small sacrifice to make for peace of mind, considering that my maternal grandmother died of cervical cancer.

Michelle-Ann Letman, 33

I have been getting Pap smears done almost every year since my early 20s. It is more discomfort than pain, but I encourage women to do their yearly pap smear because as cliche as it is— prevention is better than cure, and it is always best to know if there are any abnormalities early.