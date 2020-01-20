Noni's impact on virility

DEAR DONOVAN,

I found a noni plant in the backyard of the house my wife and I just bought, and while we had family over, my mother-in-law saw it, snickered, and said it was the miracle that I needed. I'm not ill, so I figured she was being coy and referring to some deficiency of mine that my wife may have told her about.

Can you explain noni benefits, especially in the area of male virility? Because I'm still a bit shocked and wasn't sure if this lady was carding me. I'm much older than my wife, by the way — 47 to 26 — but I'm fit and filled with vim, vigour and vitality!

The noni plant (Morinda citrifolia) is native to Asia, Australia and the island of Polynesia. It is a short evergreen tree whose ripe fruit have a cheese-like pungent odour.

Traditionally, noni has been used for colds, flu, diabetes, anxiety, hypertension, and as a antidepressant. The noni fruit has been used for asthma, mouth and throat infections, fungal infections, diarrhoea, cancer, and also as a tonic. All parts of the plant are used to treat some form of illness; however, the fruit seems to be the most popular part of the plant used. It is also quite possible to buy the fruit preparation commercially either in juice form or as a dry extract in capsules.

Noni has been used for hundreds of years to support the entire body and treat a wide range of symptoms, including high blood pressure, respiratory ailments and immune deficiency. Noni has also been known to treat male impotence and female infertility. It is also used to treat menstrual problems and increase energy, stamina and endurance.

Noni contains about 150 nutriceuticals and some of them are important enzymes for hormone production and gland function. It is also a good body detox. It helps to clean the blood, colon and liver.

I am very happy that your mother-in-law pointed out the noni tree in your backyard. Sometimes us men need as much help as we can get. While you are now filled with vigour and vitality, that's the way you will have to keep it.

I prefer to see the noni plant as a tonic rather than as a be-all for male virility. Since noni will help to boost endurance and stamina as well as lower blood pressure, improve circulation and detox the body, it will definitely help to improve your health and virility. However, I would still encourage you to eat healthy and make sure you are exercising on a regular basis. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle will allow you to have vigour and vitality for a long time.

Good luck!

We will answer your weight-related questions

Are you struggling to lose weight or just need some advice on living a healthier life? Tell us about your health issues and we'll have nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant answer them for you. Grant has over 12 years' experience in the fitness industry and is the owner of DG's Nutrition and Wellness Centre, 39 Lady Musgrave Road. Call him at 876-286-1363. E-mail questions to clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.