Parents tell how they plan to support their children's education this year

PARENTAL involvement is crucial to a child's educational development. And while many parents rest all aspects of their children's education solely at the feet of teachers, research shows that when parents take a special interest in the educational advancement of their children, their prospects improve dramatically. Among the noted benefits of this dynamic is that the children often perform better academically, there is also a marked improvement in their behaviour, they are more inclined to have a more positive attitude towards school as well as in general, and they improve their chances of growing into productive and successful members of society.

All Woman asked parents who understand or have come to understand the importance of their involvement in their children's education to share how they plan to support their children this academic year.

Michelle, 32, loan officer:

I have always stayed away from group chats because they drain battery and my job requires me to be on the road and accessible. However, I learned of a parental support group with the parents in my son's class and I had to opt in to make sure that I am informed so that I can guide him. I also asked for something more structured at work and my employer obliged so now I can better plan educational trips, be at home more to help with homework, be more accessible to assist with research, and just be around more in general so that I can be a support pillar for his educational goals.

Mark, 41, realtor:

This year is the year of the PEP and since last year my son (older child) and I have been gearing up. For example, there are established rules regarding screen time — this includes computer and Internet use, except of course in special situations such as when there is research. I have enlisted the help of a tutor to fill in especially on days that I am unavailable, and also I have recommitted to working closely with his school so that I am always up-to-date and armed with the correct information to assist him.

Merlin, 39, field supervisor:

I signed all my children up for a reading group. They have been a part of it since last year and seem to have become more responsible with homework and are reading well. I have started to collect books that they will like. I will be getting someone to come in and to assist with housework so that I can spend the time I would usually invest in that with the children.

Donna, 37, extension officer:

I created a checklist of things I must do this year to help with my children's academics. One was that I planned to meet with the teachers for an update on them and to establish a relationship — and I have done that. Now I know what areas require immediate focus and I am putting things in place to address weaker areas. Three other things on my list include setting up a reward system and teaching study and organisational skills, which they struggle with.

Gaynel, 28 content creator:

Well, I want to make sure that they have the resources that will help them to learn. So I made sure to get all of their books and I am in the process of getting wireless Internet at home. My son, who is now in grade four, is very brilliant, and so I want him to be able to research, build his vocabulary, and just generally have access to the wealth of information available on the Internet. Something else that I will do is to help him find the best study strategy for him. I already bought flash cards to assist. In the case of my younger child, I have bought age-appropriate learning material that I will explore with her as well as those that she can do on her own.