Power couples building empires

HISTORY has shown that behind the scenes of every strong man's legacy, there is usually a strong woman making sure everything runs smoothly. Sometimes the woman stays right in the limelight with him, and at other times she's in the background, being his rock and shelter from the storm. Who are the women who help mould some of our most loved men?

Kasi Bennett

It certainly takes a special woman to stop the world's fastest man in his tracks, and that is exactly what managing director of Elevate Marketing House Limited Kasi Bennett did. As the long-time girlfriend of Olympian turned businessman Usain Bolt, Kasi has provided love and support through some of the most decisive moments in the fastest human being's decorated career.

“You are pure gold and I'll always make sure you remember who you are and what you stand for. I'll always lift you up and treat you like the king you are. You are the life of the party, the brightest star in any room, and the man with the most magnetic and charismatic personality,” Bennett said of her beau in the caption of an Instagram post on his birthday some weeks ago.

Krystal Tomlinson

Once upon a time you would never find Beenie Man in a room with anyone named “Killer”, but the “Girls Dem Sugar” has met his match in the “Fear Killer” Krystal Tomlinson. The author and digital branding consultant has shown us a side of the King that we had never seen before, and we can't help but admire their daughter Xiah, and how active Krystal is in the lives of Beenie's other children. “The source of all our belly bottom deep laughs and the loving masculine energy that created our gift of light...you're the other half of my heart and you helped me make the second half. I love you from the root of my longest lock to my toe point, Mo! You are all things bright and beautiful... no joke. Thank you for sharing your wildly contagious and soullifting energy with the world,” she posted on his birthday.

Juliet Holness



Real estate developer and Member of Parliament Juliet Holness was in the picture long before her husband became the prime minister of Jamaica. The couple grew up together in the same community and attended the same schools. The high school sweethearts are now celebrating nearly 30 years of love, and Juliet has been by her Jamaican Romeo's side through it all. “I like to think of myself as Andrew's wife — supportive, honest, loving, cherishing our time together. Like most couples we have had our differences, but we work through these differences, always with mutual respect and understanding,” Juliet told the Jamaica Observer of their marriage.

Rebecca Packer Burrell



We imagine it's not easy being married to Mr It-Wasn't-Me, but Rebecca Packer Burrell is doing a fantastic job. The couple, who has been together for nearly 20 years, got married in 2014, and it is evident that they have a long way to go. “We have had our fair share of arguments, but I think the best way to put it is that we are two stones and the edges are rough and they beat on each other until eventually they are smooth. That's the best way I can say it. She constantly impresses me as we go along and that keeps my interest there. And our love is the basic thing that keeps us together; and I don't think I have ever fallen out of love with her,” the Grammy-winning artiste told the Observer of his spouse.

Jodi “Jinx” Henriques

As the wife of dancehall superstar Sean Paul, and the mother of his two children, television presenter and costume designer Jinx definitely has the right temperature to shelter her man from the storm. Since their marriage in 2012, and even when they dated in the years before then, Jinx has been a staple in the “Dutty” life, just as he has been a staple in the international dancehall industry. “No one could have ever explained how wonderful and complete this feels,” she captioned a family photo.

Alyshia Powell

Sub10 King Asafa Powell and his model wife Alyshia lit up our hearts earlier this year when they tied the knot, and again in July when they added another baby to the Powell dynasty. Not a couple of many words, in his captions 'Safa frequently posts photos of appreciation of his bride, as she, too, does of her man. On their wedding day he said, “Had a life changing experience Saturday I'm now a husband for real, real!!! Hey wifey,” to show his excitement. Still, we can't help but admire the beautiful couple from a respectable distance.