Power-packed ingredients to include in your fitness smoothies

SMOOTHIES can make the ideal grab and go snack or meal, but not all smoothies are created equally. No matter what the make-up of your smoothie — green, fruity or milky — dietician and nutritionist Jenelle Solomon said that you can give your smoothies a nutritional boost by adding these five superfoods.

Kale

Kale is one of the world's healthiest vegetables. It is considered a superfood because it contains almost all vitamins and minerals which make it very potent. It can make a great addition to your green or fruit and vegetable smoothies. Among the noted benefits of kale are that it may help improve blood glucose control in diabetes, lower the risk of cancer, reduce blood pressure and help prevent the development of asthma.

Acai berries

Acai berries are fast gaining popularity in local circles and for a good reason. You should want to make them a regular add-in to your smoothies as they're rich in antioxidants. They contain more antioxidants than any other fruits, including other berries. In addition to being rich in antioxidants, these red berries are also rich in fibre, some trace minerals, proteins and mono-unsaturated fats. In addition to these benefits, new studies have found that the berries are also effective in helping to destroy cancer cells.

Maca

Many of us are familiar with maca in its powdery form, but the root-based plant which originates from and is largely grown in Peru is also sold as pills and as a liquid for medicinal purposes. It is rich in protein, B vitamins, vitamins C and E, calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium and phosphorous. There has been an increase in people who are using the root in its powdered form in smoothies because it has been proven to improve the mood, boost energy, lower stress levels and improve virility.

Raw cocoa

Raw cocoa is a great ingredient to add to your smoothies not only because of its potential to give you smoothie a great flavour, but it is also rich in flavonoids. The phytonutrients are rich antioxidants which have been proven to increase blood flow to the brain which in turn boosts energy. Also, since it also acts as an inflammatory, it helps to stave off chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Turmeric

Turmeric has been popular in the kitchen not just because it can improve the flavours of our dishes but because of its health benefits — it is believed to be one of the most effective nutritional substances in existence. Its anti-inflammatory benefit comes from the compound curcumin which is effective in helping to relieve inflammation of the body. The root plant, which is often available in a powdered form, may be the perfect addition to your smoothie.