Quick cash at your fingertips

MANY of you have been in a tight spot before — strapped for cash and running on fumes. But just before you push yourself further into debt by opting into the payday loan your friend told you about, you might want to explore these quick money options that you may have failed to consider, some of which you may have forgotten about.

A yard sale

If you have a lot of items that are in very good condition that you no longer use or want, chances are others may grab them up. Instead of watching them take up space or just waste away until you are finally ready to throw them out, why not make some money off them instead of watching them turn to junk? Put an ad in the Sunday paper or post on social media and see how fast they go.

Also, baby gear and furniture are often so lightly used that all they require is to be gently cleaned in order to look good as new. Cribs, strollers, walkers, jumperoos, rockers, carriers, high chairs, bottle warmers, wipes warmers, bottle sterilisers, unworn or lightly worn clothing and shoes all make this list, and unless you plan on another child soon you may want sell them to the highest bidder for some quick cash.

Apply for your National Housing Trust (NHT) refund

Contributors to the NHT who do not have current mortgages and have been making their regular contributions are entitled to receive a refund of their regular contributions in the eighth year after the contributions were made.

The refund, which can be applied for in the office or online, is usually paid out to the contributors within two to three weeks of applying.

Pawn valuables

Whether it is jewellery or some other item of value, you can definitely cash in on these at the pawn shop. Make sure you choose the valuables that don't have any or much intrinsic value to you so that if you are never able to buy it back it won't hit you too hard.

Converting coins to cash

So you have been saving your coins at home for a while. The rainy day you have been saving them for is finally here, and it's time to cash in. You don't even have to wait for coin day at the bank anymore, as there are various coins-to-cash machines readily available in select locations.

Cash in on the savings portion of your life insurance

Most insurance policies have a savings component. This money cannot be accessed like a regular bank account, so often you have to request it. If you have never done so, you may have a tidy little sum accumulated.

Rent out a room on Airbnb

If you are living in a location where rooms for rent are in high demand and you have the space, you can earn quick cash by renting out a room or two.

— Penda Honeyghan