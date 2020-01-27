Quinoa: The rice alternative

DEAR DONOVAN,

I want a break from rice, and was thinking of trying out quinoa. But I hear that it's bland, and I'm not sure my family will like it. What are the health benefits of switching, and how can I make quinoa a fun, interesting alternative? Is it even worth switching?

Rice is an edible, starchy cereal grain which is a staple food for over half of the world's population. Rice provides about 20 per cent of the world's dietary energy supply — this is compared with wheat which accounts for about 19 per cent, and corn which is about five per cent. Quinoa, on the other hand, is the seed of the goosefoot plant, which is a relative to beet and spinach. The seeds are rich in protein, dietary fibre, vitamin B and dietary minerals in amounts greater than many grains. In addition, quinoa is one of the few plant foods that contain sufficient amounts of all nine essential amino acids.

Cooked quinoa is 72 per cent water, 21 per cent carbohydrates, four per cent protein and two per cent fat. A 100 gram meal of cooked quinoa will provide 120 calories and is also a rich source of manganese and phosphorus and a moderate source of dietary fibre, folate and the dietary minerals iron, zinc and magnesium. There was a time when rice was the most important grain on the table; however, in recent times quinoa has emerged as a healthy alternative to rice. It has now taken rice's place in many dishes.

Quinoa is gluten free, easy to use and also versatile. Quinoa has now become one of the world's most popular health foods, so switching from rice to quinoa can be helpful to your health. However, you will also need to consider the cost factor. Quinoa is definitely more expensive than rice. Another thing, although quinoa is a seed, it is higher in calories than many other plant sources. So if your intention is to lose weight it might be better to reduce or eliminate rice and quinoa from your diet and add more raw and steamed vegetables, for example. The idea is to use food as a tool.

It is true that some people find quinoa to be on the bland side. It can be spiced up by cooking it with vegetable or chicken broth. In addition, adding herbs such as thyme, basil, onion, etc, can be helpful. Also applying fruit sauces and coconut milk can help.

Good luck.

