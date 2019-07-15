Reasons she would never visit him again

YOU have a new beau — you're both feeling each other, his sense of humour is second to none and you have never met a more perfect gentleman.

Ready to take the relationship to another level, you make arrangements to spend the night together — anticipations high.

While some women get everything they imagined on the first night with him, things don't always pan out that way for others. In fact, some women end up not only regretting the encounter but vow never to return to the man's house, or any other man's apartment, for that matter.

A few All Woman readers share their experiences that led them to not only regret having spent the night at a man's place, but vowing never to do it again below:

Sherone, 41, real estate agent:

So after many years of being away from home, I finally come down from the USA, to be, my family and to meet up with the guy I had developed a relationship with. Of course, one of the things I looked forward to was finally spending the night with him.

We talked, and since my family was in his community, I said instead of us going to the hotel immediately we could stay the night at his house then go to the hotel for 3 o'clock the next day.

Would you believe that this big, 'grey tone' man whom I was sending sometimes up to US$600 a month had his bed on blocks and was stealing electricity. He had to “take down the light” before morning, at this point heat and mosquito nearly killed me. I left him, but ended up taking him back and trying with him before dumping him again because God forgot to give that one ambition.

Camille, 28, sales representative:

I would never go back to my sugar daddy's yard because this long-time, big man peed on me. It was so humiliating for both of us. To be honest, when I went in, even under the heavy fragrances in his very upscale home, I could spell 'stale pee', you know? It was a little rank, but I looked past it.

Anyway, early in the morning I felt something warm and wet and I jumped up, but he took several minutes to react.

Amanda, 35, insurance agent:

I was staying at an old boyfriend's place once and the landlady came and knocked him up — he owed several months' rent and was hiding. I didn't know this and got caught in the middle of his melee, he forced me to hide because he already pretended he wasn't there.

The woman was outside cussing and throwing things on the zinc roof and cussing about the “cayliss gyal” he was in there shacking up with, and how whoever it was didn't have any ambition. I couldn't even call in to work out of fear that while I was informing them I would be out she would start her rant again. When she was gone, by this time it was late evening, I bundled my things and called a friend to pick me up. It taught me that not everybody you see flossing every day and in the latest of everything has it together.

That was the day I cut him off.

Anet, 38, businesswoman:

I went over there and things didn't smell so fresh. Anyway, I know how men are and worse him play football, so I decided to look past it. We bought food and he did not even put it in plates and warm it, but I didn't pay it much mind. The bathroom looked okay so just said, “Alright”.

We watched TV in his room. I am an early riser so I decided I would fix something for him [to eat] because he had work at 8 o'clock and he worked hard, so it's the least I could do.

When I went into the kitchen, first off I saw some things under dirty dish towels. The dish drainer was empty. Then I finally found the courage and lifted the dish towels and bam, two rodents jumped out at me and I saw where the missing basins, pots, plates, cups, and utensils were — all being dirty. I nearly fainted. Then I looked again and saw two sheets tied up in a corner, which I later found out contained dirty clothes.

To how I was traumatised, I kindly hauled myself back to the bed and stayed there until we were ready to leave — barely saying a word. To this day I still don't know if he knows why I declined all his invites and insists he comes by me instead.

—Penda Honeyghan