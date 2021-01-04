Relationship lessons we're taking into 2021

NOT even the horrors of 2020 can stop a cautious optimist or a hopeless romantic from having big plans for our 2021 love lives. In fact, we are expecting all that we desire with interest this year, to make up for the pain and heartache we endured in that dreaded leap year. We may not be writing them down on vision boards at all-white soirées or shouting them from the mountain tops into the universe this time around, but make no mistake, we are still manifesting all that we want from 2021.

Maybe you just want more quality time with that 'essential worker' of yours, or perhaps you want to work on yourself so you can be a better partner and lover. This may be the year that you finally get married, or maybe grow the strength to walk out of a relationship that was heading nowhere. Could it finally be the year you acquire your own man, and stop settling for second or third place? These readers share what they want their love lives to look like in 2021.

Yanique, 26:

I finally cut things off with my lying, cheating, manipulative boyfriend of four years in November, and I think it's for good this time. It has been rough but I am starting to feel a little better about myself. This year I'm really not trying to rush into anything new to be honest, but I am open to new love. I really just want to build up my self-esteem and work on my career goals so I never end up back in the rut I was in or with another man like him.

Kemar, 29:

Well this year I just want to be a better man to my future wife and a better father to my daughter. I hope I can be faithful all year, and just show her that she is the only girl I want so she can stop pushing up her mouth every time I leave the house. If things pick up financially I would even want to put a nice rock on her ring finger.

Sheri-Gaye, 23:

I want a whole man for myself this year. And not just any man; I want a man who is reasonably educated, at least financially secure, if not filthy rich, and really loving and caring and knows how to treat a woman. I want to be able to wear matching Christmas pajamas like those annoying Instagram couples by the end of this year. I want flowers and chocolates. I want to wake up beside him and smell his morning breath. I want passionate lovemaking and hours of cuddling and pillow talk in broad daylight. I am tired of these men who only want to link you at night then go home to their wives.

Sher, 30:

My relationship is in a good place right now, but it can improve. I hope for the new year we can make more fun memories together and remain in love, and that we can be there for each other through whatever comes. It might be selfish, but I love how much time we spent together because of work from home, so I truly wouldn't mind it going on a bit longer.

Margaret, 32:

I am taking a break from relationships this year. I don't want anybody and I don't want anybody to want me. I want to just focus on myself and my two children. I'm not saying that if Mr Right comes by I'm going to turn him down flat, but that is not where my head is at right now. This is going to be a selfish year for me. Maybe 2022, Romeo.

Stanley, 54:

This year I want to make my beautiful, young wife the happiest woman on earth. I want to care for her and treat her well and help her in any way that I can. There is only one small problem — I need to find her first.