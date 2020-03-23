Rochell Myers' path to success

FORTIFIED with an assertiveness that was nurtured by fatherly influence, and organisational skills crafted throughout her career, Rochell Myers continues to forge a path of success at C&W Business Jamaica for its customers and women in the telecommunications sector.

In her 20-year journey at Cable & Wireless Communications (C&W), Myers has grown from a summer intern to become the director of service delivery and support at C&W Business Jamaica.

In her current role, she provides service delivery leadership for the execution of local and regional projects. Myers also manages the post-sales service management programme and has service management responsibility for the company's multinational customers.

“Customers must be at the heart of any organisation. Throughout my career, I have practiced the Three C's — customer service, customer experience and customer satisfaction,” Myers said. “These principles guide us in the implementation of processes, the support we offer to customers, and our ways of working.”

As a summer intern and recent graduate of Montego Bay High School, Myers' commitment to service excellence prompted a welcomed extension as she needed a year to become eligible for university studies.

It was an offer that saw her remain at the telecommunications firm, earning a bachelor of science degree in international relations and demography from The University of the West Indies, Mona, and project management certification from the University of New Orleans.

Myers' first 'real' job came during the revolutionary payphone era; however, it was supporting the installation and maintenance for C&W's south-east region that launched her career.

“It was actually by accident,” she chuckled. “While working in Spanish Town, the then, newly appointed head of installation, Howard Mollison, needed an assistant and I was recommended.”

Under Mollison's leadership, Myers was promoted from his assistant to contract mediator and later offered critical support to hurricane recovery efforts after Hurricanes Ivan and Dean.

“Having gained strong experience in C&W's supply chain management, I transitioned into project management, which included rolling out new customer solutions. I enjoyed working in that capacity and later accepted a regional role to execute large-scale projects,” she added, in reference to some of the company's biggest customers.

Reflecting on changes in the telecommunications industry, Myers stated that the industry has improved the quality of life for Jamaicans and Jamaican businesses.

“Things that once seemed impossible such as public Wi-Fi, telemedicine and the use of cloud-based technology are the norm today. I'm happy to be part of an industry that impacts society in such a major way,” she stated.

Asked about her professional passions, Myers declared, “I enjoy taking on big projects and figuring out how to make things work in order to achieve a successful outcome. I'm big on organisation and structure. In fact, if we apply more structure to all aspects of our lives, we may become happier people.”

Happiness, too, is part of her DNA.

“I enjoy life. It's the little things that bring me joy because I'm a foodie who loves travel and fashion,” expressed Myers, who was born in Portland and moved to Montego Bay, St James, where she grew up with her father.

“My family is important and I'm extremely close to my father. He is my rock who often reminds me that I'm his joy.”

A proud “dog mama”, she added that her dogs are a key part of her family.

Myers describes her leadership style as “strategic with a mixture of democracy”. This, she believes encourages buy-in from her team and stakeholders which has contributed to greater output.

“I benefited from a father who taught me that there is no limit to what I can achieve, regardless of being a woman. He raised me to be independent, assertive and a go-getter. I thank him for nurturing these qualities because they motivate me to go for what I want,” she affirmed.

Though her achievements are many, Myers counted being rewarded with C&W Style's 'Wow' Platinum Award for customer experience among her proudest, as well as commendations from her team.

“When they [past team members] return and say, 'You were an amazing boss,' or 'Thanks for contributing to my development,' it's really impactful,” she declared.

Looking ahead, she encourages the next generation of female leaders to be decisive and assertive.

“Today there are more opportunities. However, women must be assertive and decisive about what they want, especially in business. I'm therefore very happy to see more women stepping into non-traditional roles and speaking up.”