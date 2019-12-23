Sagicor Bank launches savings account for children

Seven-year-old Jaya Buddan is all smiles as she enjoys a snow cone at the Sagicor Bank children's village hosted at the branch in May Pen, Clarendon on Friday, December 13. The children's village was part of the launch of the Sagicor Bank Star Savers account — an account aimed at encouraging saving among children up to 18 years. Buddan was the first child to have an account opened on Friday.

