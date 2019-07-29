Sagicor executive encourages young girls to be BOLD
ALYSIA White, assistant vice-president and head of group marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica, joined a list of influential speakers at the inaugural BOLD Girls Symposium, organised by the B3 Parenting team of Michelle Gordon, Norma Williams and Brandon Ferguson. The one-day motivational and empowerment symposium, which was held on July 18 at the Terra Nova Hotel, targeted pre-teen and teenage girls and featured presentations on topics including digital diplomacy, grace and etiquette, lessons in leadership, and future focus. White, in her presentation titled 'Virtuous Woman', encouraged the room of young women to be bold, beautiful and brilliant and not to be afraid to stand out from the crowd. She challenged them not to fall into the “in-crowd” and be distracted by the naysayers but to instead be confident in who they are and hold themselves to a high standard.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy