Sagicor executive encourages young girls to be BOLD

ALYSIA White, assistant vice-president and head of group marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica, joined a list of influential speakers at the inaugural BOLD Girls Symposium, organised by the B3 Parenting team of Michelle Gordon, Norma Williams and Brandon Ferguson. The one-day motivational and empowerment symposium, which was held on July 18 at the Terra Nova Hotel, targeted pre-teen and teenage girls and featured presentations on topics including digital diplomacy, grace and etiquette, lessons in leadership, and future focus. White, in her presentation titled 'Virtuous Woman', encouraged the room of young women to be bold, beautiful and brilliant and not to be afraid to stand out from the crowd. She challenged them not to fall into the “in-crowd” and be distracted by the naysayers but to instead be confident in who they are and hold themselves to a high standard.