Say 'Be mine' in any love language

CHOOSING the right Valentine's Day gift can be challenging, especially if your valentine is not a hint-dropper. It becomes even more tricky when she doesn't seem particularly excited about the day but you know deep down that you should do or get her something. But the big question is: What?

Trust us, you can't go wrong if you speak your spouse's love language on Valentine's Day. If you don't already know what that is, shout: 'Hey, Babe, what's your love language?” right now, and get back to this.

She may have more than one, and that's OK. The more options you have, the more likely it is that she will love whatever you come up with.

Here's the ultimate All Woman Valentine's Day cheat sheet written based on suggestions from women who speak each love language. Look for your valentine's love language(s) below and go make some Valentine's Day magic.

Words of affirmation

With a woman like this you have to be vocal, but, more importantly, original. She doesn't just want words; she wants your words. As cheesy as it may feel to you, write her a poem telling her what you love most about her and how she makes you feel; and we promise she will read it over and over.

Don't forget that presentation is key, though. Don't text it! Get creative. Make it into an old-fashioned love letter on parchment paper, or on a plaque, or engraved on a wooden box filled with little treats. Bonus points if you memorise it and say it to her.

Acts of service

She likes when you do things for her, so ensure that you do just that. This isn't a free pass for you to fix the door she has been nagging you about for months and call it a day, though. She would still appreciate a gift, but one that shows that you went out of your way to get it done just for her. Pick a bouquet by hand, instead of regular roses, make a card from scratch, get her vehicle serviced, and show up in your 'Mr Get-It-Done' hat and show her that you got her.

Quality time

Sure, she treasures your company, but you must understand that not all time spent together is of high quality. You can't just ' Netflix and chill' and call it a day. Put out some effort for V-Day. It's a Sunday, so get all the ingredients for a lovely candlelit dinner, a put on a cute apron, and make a meal together.

Plan a little itinerary for the evening; a thoughtfully selected movie, fun trivia games to spark conversation, strip poker… you can take it from there.

Physical touch

She is sensual. She likes when you touch, grab, and hold her. Chances are she also enjoys exploring different sensations on her skin. Get her some body butters, scented oils, and/or skincare products. Throw in some candles, too. Give her a massage (a real one, please, not your neck-back-butt combo).

Receiving gifts

Be careful with her, she doesn't want just any gift. Believe it or not, it is really the thought that counts. She doesn't want the most expensive gift you could find; she wants one that shows that you know her and had her in your mind.

Here's what you do: Starting tomorrow, start leaving her little (inexpensive) treats that she likes, leading up to a big gift on V-Day, when you get her an assortment of things. Her favourite perfume, a necklace with her birthstone (Google it), flowers, chocolates, the works. She'll be like, “Aww, for me?” And she'll be sure to thank you in her love language.