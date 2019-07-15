Sex on the beach... Or not

SEX on the beach — check! Sounds wild and amazing, right?

However, obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Robyn Khemlani says, in reality, having sex in seawater is less than ideal and could come with plenty problems for your vagina.

“While the idea might appeal to many people, bodies of water can carry bacteria like E coli and salmonella. During intercourse, there is a chance that you are pushing bacteria or other germs into the vaginal canal and into your urethra, which increases your risk of developing a urinary tract infection as well as a yeast infection,” Dr Khemlani explained.

She said that sex in any body of water — from pools and hot tubs to the ocean — may trigger a number of other common gynaecological problems, for example, bacterial vaginosis, because the water can irritate the vagina and disrupt the normal vaginal pH.

If you are not yet convinced that the ultimate summer-sex fantasy is not as glamorous as movies and novels make it out to be, Dr Khemlani shares other reasons you might want to pass on this rendezvous.

Your vagina will get dry during sex

The water can also wash away the natural lubricant your body makes, and therefore leave your vagina feeling dry.

“That lack of lubrication can be a problem and may even lead to increased friction in your vagina, causing micro-tears to your vaginal wall. If your partner is wearing a condom then the friction will increase even more, and the condom will tear,” Dr Khlemlani explained.

Condom use is impractical

Using a condom is near impossible when having sex on the beach or in other bodies of water. However, it is our best bet against contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

“It will be difficult to use a condom properly underwater, and with the risk of vaginal tears, your risk of getting a sexually transmitted infection will increase,” Dr Khemlani cautioned.

No protection against pregnancy

Unfortunately, sex on the beach can still result in conception. So if you know you don't want to get pregnant, then maybe your, should reconsider it.

“You can also still get pregnant if you have sex in the water and it does not count as a form of contraception. With condoms being so difficult to use in water, the only guarantee against STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) and pregnancy is not having sex on the beach,” Dr Khemlani advised.

It can be quite uncomfortable

“If the sand does end up in your vagina, then you will experience discomfort and irritation. In some instances it may lead to significant irritation and chafing because it's abrasive. Fortunately, nothing dangerous should happen

“However, make sure to hold off on having sex again until the sand is no longer in your vagina, as you will cause minor tears in the vaginal walls if you have sex again with the sand there,” Dr Khemlani said.

She advised women against douching to remove the sand as this will affect your vagina's pH and increase the risk of infections, noting that your body will actually remove the sand naturally as it produces vaginal lubrication.

If you do have a change in your vaginal discharge, if you experience itching or odour, she recommended that you seek medical attention.

Sand may carry harmful composites

Sand can also have faecal bacteria from animals, so if the sand does get up there, it is possible for you to get a vaginal infection.

— Penda Honeyghan