So your partner has lost his job...

THE COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the closure of many local businesses especially in vulnerable industries, resulting in job losses in the thousands across the country.

But these statistics tell more than just a story of job loss – they mean that at least one member of many households across the country has been laid off. As such, the new normal for many families will mean cutting back and making huge sacrifices, or as most Jamaican old folks term it, "pinching pennies".

Unfortunately, with the majority of Jamaicans living paycheque to paycheque, few families were prepared to manage a loss of income. But as difficult as this may be, you can try to make it work. Not sure where to start? Explore the penny-saving guidelines below:

Don't just ignore your bills

Unfortunately, businesses still need to stay a float... they have employees to pay and other expenses to take care of. That said, as much as they would love to delay acting on overdue bills, they simple cannot continue to provide a service if you are not paying anything at all. Therefore, alongside food, try to make bills a priority. So for your water bill, for example, at least pay a portion of your monthly bill. This way they can see that you are at least trying.

In addition, reach out to creditors, explain what is happening, and see how best you can negotiate a price that you can manage. This will make the experience less stressful for you.

Cut back on unnecessary expenses

As tempting as it may be, especially with delivery services offering attractive deals, buying takeout should be the last resort. Cook and store meals that can be easily reheated.

Instead of paying for cable and Internet separately, drop the cable services for now, ask a friend for access to their Netflix, or watch movies online.

Cancel subscription to services and goods that are not a necessity at this point, and cook rice and a protein for your dog or cat, for example, instead of buying pre-packaged pet food.

Revisit your shopping list

To save some money, you may need to revisit your shopping list. You may need to sacrifice more expensive fresh or frozen meat for canned or cheaper alternatives. For example, mix your chicken parts with some chicken back and neck, take turkey neck instead of oxtail or mutton, instead of bottled juices use the fruits in your backyard, and choose off-brand instead of the brand name goods that you usually choose.

Make baby food at home

Instead of buying pre-packaged and manufactured baby foods for your small children, consider making food and juices at home. Being at home means that you can save on these expenses while providing healthier, more nutritious foods.

Tun yuh hand make fashion

Get creative with meals – whatever protein you will be preparing you can stretch it using a variety of things. For example, you can add carrots or Irish potatoes, spinners, or spaghetti to protein. This way you use less protein at a time.

Consider going back to basics

For example, you can make things like cornmeal or other puddings. These items will keep you full for longer.

Alternate between cloth and disposable diapers

When spending from a limited budget, disposable diapers can be a strain. Since you are at home, consider bringing out the organic, reusable cotton diapers you got as your baby shower gift. Consider using these in the days and reserve the disposables for use at night.

Take advantage of the Government's assistance programmes

If you or your partner lost your job as a result of COVID-19 you may be entitled to some form of benefit under the Government's COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme. The programme is a temporary cash transfer programme for individuals and businesses to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic. Check the brochure to see if you or your spouse are eligible.

Explore online options

While many businesses have taken a hit and as such may not be hiring at the moment, explore your options online. Many companies are still hiring people to work from home online. You might be in luck. Even if you aren't getting paid a lot it can still act as a cushion until you can resume work.