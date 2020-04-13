Staying in and showing out

BE honest. How many times have you taken a good look in the mirror since that day in March when your workplace allowed you to start working from home? And let me guess, you have been feeling a bit lousy and unmotivated to work, haven't you? You're just lumbering your pile of misery around the house in the same T-shirt that you slept in, hair growing from every place you forgot that hair could grow, and your manicured nails have grown halfway off each finger.

And you wonder why you feel so bummed? That's because you are only going to feel as good as you look. As Face to Face author and make-up artist Scott Barnes told the New York Times, “You always have the ability to make yourself feel better. Don't give up and fall into self-loathing; if you look your best, you feel your best.”

It's time to up your levels of self-care and watch yourself rise out of that homely stupor. Not being able to go out shouldn't stop you from showing out. Here are some tips to put your best self forward in the quarantine. And after this, you just might want to turn your camera on in those Zoom meetings!

Keep clean

Yes, you have been washing your hands regularly, but how often have you been washing your face? Washing your face a few times each day with cold water not only makes you more alert for the pile of work you have to get through, but it also tightens your pores and improves the appearance of your skin. Also, you don't need to wait until late evening to shower these days, just because you aren't leaving the house. Start your day fresh and watch how your mood improves. Ensure that you wash your hair at least once per week too.

Moisturise

Hollywood Glow aesthetician Odessia Benjamin recommends that you not only keep your skin clean, but you moisturise it regularly to keep it from drying out, or even worse, breaking out. She recommends using a hydrating body lotion everytime you bathe, and a mild moisturiser that is not oil-based for your face, such as a vitamin C serum.

Get a protective hairdo

Let's face it, you don't see the point of dishing out your hair game if no one is going to see it. But the salons have not closed yet, and there has never been a better time to install a protective style such as box braids, crochet braids, or a sew-in. These styles can stay in for a few weeks without need for much styling, and they allow your hair to grow unbothered for the day you make your big début out into the world again. Bonus points if you have a lacefront because you can wear cornrows around the house and slip your wig on for a videoconference or food run.

Dress for work

We're not suggesting that you wear stilettos to the couch at 9:00 am everyday, but the least you can do is get out of the pajamas you slept in. You might even find that wearing something that you usually do for work (such as a bra) doesn't only boost your frame, but also your productivity levels. Keep a sleek jacket or cardigan close by in case you need to make an appearance online.

Control hair growth

Maybe you're thinking the risk of going out and contracting the virus isn't worth the reward of a Brazilian wax right now, but that doesn't mean you have to let go and let it all grow! If you feel better with your eyebrows done, your pits bare, and no hair down there, then it might be time to don a mask and go to the salon. Or take matters into your own hands, invest in a pair of tweezers for the brows and other facial hair, and a hair removal cream for unwanted body hair. There are also convenient home waxing kits available online that will have you silky smooth in minutes. Wink wink, he won't even know the difference.

Keep your nails groomed

You can still go out and get that mani-pedi or book your nail tech for a home visit if you wish, but if you're trying to cut back on expenses, consider doing your nails on your own. With the increased need for hand-washing you might even find that it's easier to manage short, unpolished nails until the pandemic subsides. This also gives your natural nails a well-deserved break from chemicals that may have been weakening them.