Struggling to fit exercise into your schedule? There's help

EVERYONE needs to exercise. The physical and mental health benefits of being active cannot be overstated or exaggerated. The struggle that many people face is finding the right exercise routine to fit into their hectic lifestyles and schedules.

Certified fitness trainer and founder of Level Up Athletic Training Limited, Alexander Carrington, says there is no one right or wrong exercise for each person; it is about finding what works best for their bodies and their fitness goals. He recommended these methods for each of these groups of people who need exercise, but might find it difficult to keep up.

The working mom

If you are like most working moms, you probably don't aspire to win any awards from your gym. You would just like to finally snap back already — get that tummy in and that butt firm, and work off some of the baby fat while you're at it. Carrington recommends that you try out yoga, and gradually work in body weight exercises that you can do at home.

The college student

So you live on campus, and you are so stressed out by trying to digest course content that you have no time to exercise, or even make nutritious meals. You wash down fast food with energy drinks as you pull yet another all-nighter. You are gaining more weight with each semester and just wish you had more energy and time to exercise.

“Participate in a sport, even just recreationally,” the trainer says. “Doing a sport is a fun way to be active and move around often. Whatever sport you like is great, and it's also best that (you) try to get involved in some way while studying. You should enjoy a life of activity. Sports are a great way to do that.”

The busy exec

You spend more time in the office than you do at home. You sit at your desk for hours at a time, flexing your mental muscles all day, but not moving much of the others. You have grown a bit of a belly, and that slight pain in your lower back won't quit. You know there is a gym at your workplace, but you just can't find the motivation to go.

“It would be good to hire a personal trainer to help you at your workplace,” Carrington recommends. “A trainer would be great to plan the appropriate programme for you, based on your goals and current fitness level.”

The unpredictable entrepreneur

You cannot maintain a routine because your schedule changes so much. You hop from project to project, focusing so much on pleasing clients that you often don't get to have a proper meal, let alone get exercise.

“Start by improving your diet and joining a gym, possibly getting a trainer,” Carrington says. “Your health really starts on your plate. Movement is the garnish to keep that body running smoothly with all the good stuff you put in.”

The ageing retiree

You just want enough exercise to keep the chronic illnesses at bay. You have a lot of time on your hands, but your body isn't up for as much physical activity as your mind might be.

“It is most important for you to maintain your strength as you age,” Carrington encourages. “You can achieve this through weight training, mobility work, and moderate cardio in any form that you choose that's manageable to you.”

Carrington points out, however, that a healthy diet is just as important as getting enough exercise.

“If anyone in these examples were to first manage to maintain a proper diet, that's doing a world of benefit for them,” he says. “It's like driving a car. You have to make sure you give it the right oil, gas, and tune ups it needs. But if you don't start that engine (exercise) and drive a little (movement) all the oil and gas and tune-ups (good food) in the world wouldn't be doing everything it could to keep that car running smoothly.”

He adds: “For these individuals, a specific exercise doesn't exist. They just need to exercise. But exercises they should all eventually be doing include deadlifts, squats, presses, pull ups, push ups, rows and lunges.

“And if they aren't now, eventually they will be able to get off the ground without using their hands, bend over without pain, stand without back pain, and get through their daily life without aches and pains.”

— Candiece Knight