Successful entrepreneurs share business advice

MANY of us can relate to having thought up a genius business idea that has never travelled outside of our heads, because of fear and other insecurities. All of this is perfectly OK, because, of course, staring a business and growing it to profitability is no job for the faint at heart — it's hard work, it takes real sacrifice and like every other new experience, it has its fair share of unknowns.

Thankfully though, if you are ready to take the next step, you won't have to worry about walking into what can be a daunting experience alone. We have equipped you with some most crucial advice that you will need to build and grow your own successful business, courtesy of a few hardened entrepreneurs who have seen much success in their respective industries.

Deandra Jones

Business: Complete Accident Support

My number one piece of advice for starting and building a successful business is that you MUST HAVE a written business plan. Do not underestimate the power of a business plan. It has been tried, tested and proven that people and/or companies with a written plan are more likely to execute the task at hand, respond to adversities, changes in the marketplace, and achieve even greater success. A business plan encompasses all the ingredients and the framework to point you in the right direction. It is your blueprint, your why, your go-to, your point of reference, the source of funding, and the structure of a solid foundation.

Erica Donaldson

Business: C&E Innovation Services Ltd

My number one advice for starting and building a successful business is multidimensional. However, one crucial element that so many people venturing into the entrepreneurial world often overlook, and which often haunts them later, is a failure to research, and plan. This step is crucial. In addition to this, you want to ensure there is some amount of creativity and innovation which will give you a competitive advantage. You also want to be consistent when building, and as you grow, constantly assess the environment and pivot accordingly.

Damion Donaldson

Business: The Pure Group

It has to be something that you are passionate about and/or love because this is the only thing that will keep you going when rough days come. The truth is that there are days when your business might not be making money, or a lot of it... and when things are changing, the love and passion will help you to adapt. Also, if you choose to go into a field that is already highly competitive, your chances of survival and doing well will wane ultimately if you lack the passion to help your business to stand out and to grow.

Gabrielle Billimoria

Business: Waves Jamaica

My piece of advice is don't let failures define you — let those falling bricks be stepping stones for your future.

Cherine Anderson

Business: Power Living Realty

When starting a business my advice would be two things — solve a real problem and clearly identify who you are solving the problem for. Don't just fall in love with your business 'idea'. Ensure that you are truly passionate about solving a problem for your clients. Many people are seduced into entrepreneurship believing it's as simple as keeping all the money they earn along with total freedom, only to realise that they have basically bought themselves a 24-hour job. It's really important to know what problem you are solving and who will pay you to solve that problem.

Knowing the kind of real estate company we are building at Power Living Realty guides all our decisions. As a team we got clear on where we were trying to go. It guides how we plan, how we recruit, how we position our company in the marketplace and ultimately our growth. I'd encourage entrepreneurs to get clear about what they are building and where they are trying to go. And write everything down!