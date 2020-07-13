Sun's out, buns out — Trendiest bikini styles for the summer

IT'S the middle of July and we are hotter than ever. We've been locked inside for so long that our bodies are now shouting a collective 'beach please!' So let's go!

But what do we wear to the beach when the summer crept up on us like this? Summer bodies have been cancelled until further notice, and the beach will just have to accept whatever bodies we bless it with. Our next best option, then, is to find a style bikini that suits our size and shape, and Solena Hamilton has us covered.

“My brand is made just for women; I specialise in customisation and comfort,” says Hamilton, whose Instagram store is @clitsnakedswim. “We build everything from scratch according to measurements, colour specifications and liking. In doing so, we provide a service of comfort in your most vulnerable state.”

Hamilton shows some of her handcrafted pieces that are hot for this summer, and gives you a few bikini styles to brighten up a beach near you. In trendy pieces like these, you'll definitely need the social distancing guidelines to keep everyone away from you!

Monaco

This sleek monokini gives you the flexibility you need to flaunt your curves, while helping you feel secure in your torso area. Unlike a traditional mono, though, the Monaco shows some sternum skin, so it lets your girls have some sun while you have some fun. Hamilton stocks these in the colours coconut, forest green and mustard.

Genie

This magical upgrade to the traditional bikini will have you looking and feeling like a dazzling daydream on the shore. The mesh sleeves transform your arms into light, wispy wings, and the tassel down the centre will have you feeling like your beach towel is a magic carpet.

Kinkie Reggae

Hamilton was inspired by reggae, as is evident in the colours. The multicoloured tube top style gives off vintage island girl vibes, while the metallic hooped bottom dips sweet and low. A brazen lioness can prowl in just the two-piece, while a more conservative empress will opt to pair it with the Blaze basic robe.

ChanDelier

Who said you can't be elegant in a swimsuit? The ChanDelier is made of velvet, lined by stretch mesh, and the sleeves amplified by a flared, velvety lace tulle. Pinned by the cutest antique button by the bust and silver links on the hips, this design allows you to pull a classic 'Now you see me, now you don't' from any angle.

Baila Mami

This hot little glitzy number will have you rivalling the mermaids. The corset cut provides optimum adjustability and support in the areas you need it most, so you can highlight your figure. The cheeky cut simply lets the buns cause mayhem all day, while the thigh straps provide you with extra security and style.