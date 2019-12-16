Surviving accident season

WITH all that is happening around us — the lights, the Christmas music and festivities — safety is the last thing on our minds. Unfortunately, Christmas is also the season for accidents and incidents like an increase in robberies. To keep yourself, your passengers, other road users and your car safe, check out these safety tips from Detective Corporal Andre Gross.

Don't leave valuables in your car

As we shop for the Christmas season some of us tend to leave gift items on the seats and floor of the car while we shop around. This is a terrible idea — you are setting up yourself to be robbed. This even goes for areas with security guards because with heavy traffic in and out of parking lots, security officers cannot supervise your car or its contents all the time.

Don't drink and drive

While you want to enjoy yourself, there is one thing that you must consider — drinking and driving can be dangerous not just for you but for other road users as well. Also, do not travel with a drunk driver. If you are attending a holiday party, dinner with family, or will be drinking, use a designated driver or take a taxi.

Don't just jump into your car

Stay alert. When you have left your car unattended, especially when you have done so for a while, you should never go into your car without inspecting it. Sometimes robbers who want your car and/or your money and the car's contents may hide in the back seat of your car ready to attack you when you get in.

Don't forget your seat belt

Always remember to wear your seat belt every time you ride or drive in a motor vehicle. In case of a collision, it may save your life.

Don't speed

With all the new highways it may be tempting to speed, but for your safety and that of other road users reduce your speed and give yourself enough space between vehicles to read other vehicles' unpredictable actions which may lead to collisions.

Don't park in unsafe locations

Be wary of where you park especially now when car thefts and break-ins are on the increase. You can pick somewhere that's busy and brightly lit since thieves are less likely to target cars parked in busy, well-lit areas.

Park closer to places that have CCTV

Car thieves are smart; they don't want to get caught and so they generally stay away from places with CCTV cameras. While some may be brave and will camouflage themselves and wear items of clothing and masks, which make it difficult for them to be identified, this is certainly a deterrent.

Turn on all car safety devices

Make sure that car safety devices are in proper working order — the alarm system, the kill switch, etc. One of the simplest and most important things to remember though is to lock the car. You can also lock the steering too, if you want to be extra cautious.

Don't use cellphones

Despite the warnings, motorists continue to use cellphones while they drive. This is increasingly becoming one of the more common reasons for road accidents. To keep yourself and other road users safe, consider using the Bluetooth feature in your car and respond to texts later. If you believe that the call may be an emergency and you need to answer, then pull off the road and answer your phone.

Don't drive if you are tired

Unfortunately, many of us like to push the limits, driving even when we are exhausted. This is hazardous not just for us but for other road users as well. Find a safe place such as a police station to get a power nap before continuing on your journey.

Be on the lookout for pedestrians

Now, more than any other time of the year, there will be an increase in the number of pedestrians on the road. Unfortunately, even at night they may not wear the most visible clothing. This means that you have to be extra vigilant to prevent any accidents.