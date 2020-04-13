That COVID-19 brew

DEAR DONOVAN,

I have seen videos where people state that you can boil orange skin, ginger, onion and garlic to fight COVID-19, or release inflammation. Is there any truth to this? There are also people who say you can slice onions and leave them around your home. I know some of these may seem far-fetched, but are there any properties in these items that could actually help release toxins or loosen phlegm?

At this moment there is no vaccine or antiviral drug that has proven effective in treating COVID-19, so it is no surprise that several people are posting home remedies on the Internet. These proposed treatments sometimes range from the ridiculous, to those worthy of trying.

What do we know about COVID-19 so far? It should be noted that it is a flu-like infection which affects mainly the lungs. It affects people with compromised immune systems as well as those who have other underlying medical problems such as diabetes and hypertension. In addition, COVID-19 infection creates excess mucus and phlegm in the respiratory system.

It is therefore fair to say that any home-made remedy that would boost the immune system, kill virus, eliminate mucus and phlegm as well as treat underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension might be worth a try. Again, this is a new virus and professional treatment is necessary if you contract it.

What I will do is to look at some health properties of the substances present in the COVID-19 brew you mentioned. It has been shown that orange skin has antibacterial as well as antiviral properties due to its high phenol and antioxidant properties. In addition, these compounds have been shown to slow the build-up of bacteria. Also, orange skin has been shown to have 10 times the amount of vitamin C compared to the orange fruit. This high vitamin C content of the orange skin will help to boost the immune system.

Garlic is one of the most medicinal foods known to man, and it has been used for centuries. It is a good source of vitamin B6 and vitamin C and it is also a good source of antioxidants. It has been shown to have antifungal, antiviral and immune-boosting properties. The active bio-ingredient in garlic is allicin. Garlic is also effective in the removal of phlegm and mucus from the respiratory system. In addition, garlic has been shown to be effective in the treatment of hypertension and diabetes.

Ginger has also been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral properties. Gingerol, the active ingredient in ginger, has been shown to inhibit the growth of many types of bacteria and may also be effective against some viruses, which are sources of respiratory infection. Also, ginger has been shown to be able to remove phlegm and mucus from the body. Ginger also has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Onion and garlic are in the same plant family and they have similar properties. Onion also has antibacterial and antiviral properties. Cutting onions and leaving them around the house might be able to kill bacteria and virus in the air. I would not label it as far-fetched, but I cannot say for sure how effective this would be.

I would say drinking this COVID-19 brew with onion, garlic and ginger could be used to boost the body's immune system. In addition, this may also help with some other underlying medical problems such as diabetes and hypertension. So this home remedy could be seen more as preventative than curative. But if you contract COVID-19, go see your doctor immediately

Good luck!

