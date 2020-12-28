That one giant flaw...



IT'S a wonderful feeling when you meet someone, your spirits mesh well, and you're able to cross all or most of the requirements off your 'love list'. You truly feel like you've met the one, but then there's that one little flaw, that spoke in the wheel — that opinion, belief or behaviour that you just can't get past, and even if they're perfect otherwise, that will be a deal-breaker.

What would stop you from being romantically interested in someone, even if they meet all your other criteria for the perfect mate?

Natalie W:

I could never be interested in a man who expects me to play the traditional housewife role in the relationship — like wash, cook, clean, peel green banana and grate coconut, without embracing common sense or technology. Those men belong in the Stone Age, and I bet they are equally ridiculous when it comes to pleasing a woman in the bedroom too.

Renee F:

My tolerance for you stops when you start to spew garbage about gay people. No matter how hot or intelligent you are, no matter if I could see you as the father of my future kids or the one I'd grow old with, once you start the foolishness and start 'bunning' out everything, or start the homophobic argument, I'm out. That just shows that you have no depth — basically you're a blinking idiot.

Mona S:

If they want kids, that's a deal-breaker. I already have one, and I don't plan to ruin my body by having any more. Many men think they can change a woman's mind when she says she doesn't want to be a mother, but I make it clear from the get-go, and if you're giving me the whole nuclear family vibe, I'll just tell you ta-ta.

Yvette N:

If he's one of those freaky religious people — like the Pentecostals and Adventists, who believe I should be cloaked in long jeans skirts, no make-up or jewellery, and if I do I'm a Jezebel, I couldn't deal with that. Worse, if you believe that soon we will be running to the hills at Armageddon, or some crazy stuff like that, then don't bother to look my way.

Melinda C:

If he voted along party lines and not for issues, then I can't deal with that. I want a man who I can have intelligent discourse with, who is interested in representation for the people — representation that's more about the people's needs than about party or colour. If you're a die-hard anything, and can't see sense because you're blinded by politics, then you and I won't gel.

Valerie B:

If you don't like animals, or joke about harming them, or have harmed them in the past, I couldn't be with you. I'm not a crazy cat woman or anything but I hate Jamaicans' attitude towards animals, especially cats. If you even crack a joke about hurting an innocent animal you can go be with some other woman.