The awesome benefits of fish oil

FISH oil is one of the most popular dietary supplements used by Jamaicans. One of the most prominent types is cod liver oil, which, as the name suggests, is extracted from the liver of cod fish. Other types of fish oil come from oily fish including tuna, herring and mackerel.

But is there any real value to consuming fish oil tablets? Or is it possible to get these benefits straight from the source?

Registered nutritionist at Nestle Jamaica, Janique Watts, says yes to both questions.

“Fish oil has been proven to have a number of benefits,” she tells All Woman. “These include lowering blood pressure and improving heart health, therefore reducing the likelihood of heart attack and stroke. It lessens the chance of sudden cardiac death in people with heart disease, improves memory, and protects brain cells from premature degradation or damage.”

These benefits can be enjoyed by just about anyone, but Watts says certain groups of people might find fish oil extremely helpful.

“Pregnant women and their developing foetuses benefit a lot from fish oil, as do the elderly, asthma patients, cancer patients, persons with high risk of heart disease and persons whose immune defenses are impaired,” she says.

Some people are skeptical that taking fish oil in the form of a capsule will not provide the same awesome benefits as natural sources. Watts says there is no need to fear.

“The supplements are quite effective; however, it is important to choose supplements from a reputable brand. The recommended dose by the World Health Organization is a 200-500mg combination of EPA and DHA supplements. Though you don't need a prescription to purchase them, your physician could recommend one for you,” she explains.

She warns, however, that like any other pharmaceutical, fish oil supplements can have unwanted side effects, especially if not used as recommended.

“Omega-3 supplements like fish oil may affect blood clotting and interfere with drugs that target blood-clotting conditions,” she cautions. “And they can sometimes trigger side effects — minor gastrointestinal problems such as belching, indigestion, or diarrhoea.”

She adds that because fish liver oils contain high levels of vitamins A and D, too much of these can be poisonous.

“Also, those with shellfish or fish allergy may be at risk if they consume fish oil supplements,” she says. “Consuming high levels of oily fish also increases the chance of poisoning from pollutants in the ocean.”

There is good news, however. You may be able to reduce the likelihood of some of these side effects by getting your valuable omega-3 fatty acids by just consuming more fish.

“Fatty fish such as tuna, mackerel, trout, sardines and salmon are excellent sources of omega-3,” she recommends.

She warns, however, that some fish, especially the ones higher up on the food chain, contain high levels of mercury which can cause development problems for foetuses, so pregnant women should stick to fish such as sardines, trout and salmon and limit their intake to about 12 ounces per week.

“Or, you may even get good amounts of this nutrient from non-fish sources, such as eggs, flax, hempseed, walnuts, chia seeds, and dark leafy greens,” she says.